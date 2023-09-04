‘When we look to a classroom, we must look to the teacher’: empowering educators to transform young minds

By Theresa Michael, CEO of Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB) Johannesburg - In the realm of education, the true architects of knowledge and inspiration are the teachers who stand at the frontlines of classrooms, shaping the minds of future generations.

In an endeavour to uphold this profound notion and unlock the full potential of young learners, innovative programmes like the Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB) Curriculum for Early Childhood Development have emerged, bringing renewed focus on teacher empowerment. At the forefront of this transformative movement is Afrika Tikkun, a distinguished South African non-profit organisation committed to providing high-quality education to underprivileged children between the ages of 1 and 6 years old. Afrika Tikkun's cradle-to-career programme has successfully introduced the ATB curriculum in 196 early childhood development (ECD) centres across disadvantaged communities in South Africa. Central to the success of this pioneering initiative is the conviction that teachers are the cornerstone of an exceptional educational experience. To ensure that the ATB curriculum is delivered with utmost proficiency, ECD teachers undergo comprehensive upskill training.

This training covers all aspects of the ECD curriculum and empowers educators to create dynamic and engaging learning environments. Recognising that the journey to excellence is a continuous one, Afrika Tikkun takes it a step further by providing monthly upskill training for teachers. This ongoing professional development allows educators to stay abreast of the latest educational approaches, best practices, and cutting-edge techniques. Armed with these tools, they are better equipped to nurture the holistic growth of their young learners, fostering cognitive, emotional, and social development. The ATB early Childhood Curriculum itself stands as a testament to its quality and global standards, certified by Education Alliance Finland. Through this certification, Afrika Tikkun has underscored its commitment to providing world-class education to every child, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The impact of this teacher-centric approach has been nothing short of remarkable. By empowering underprivileged children with a high-quality education, Afrika Tikkun's ATB curriculum opens doors to a brighter future, breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality. Furthermore, by investing in the growth and professional development of teachers, the organisation ensures that they have the necessary support to become skilled and effective instructors in the classroom. The future of education in South Africa lies in recognising the pivotal role of teachers. The ATB curriculum and Afrika Tikkun's unwavering dedication to empowering educators stand as a testament to the power of investing in those who have the extraordinary responsibility of moulding the minds and hearts of the next generation.