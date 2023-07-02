Why art was the only ticket out of crime for Kagiso’s ‘Pepe’

By Don Makatile Johannesburg - Mabalane Street in Kagiso is a hotchpotch of crime, especially drugs. Young men who could be doing something with their lives spend their days loitering the street. A police van ostensibly to keep things under control is a common sight.

This is the life Samuel Mokgosi, 31, knows. He is at home here. It was therefore not surprising when he dropped out of school at Grade 11 and was soon thrown into police cells for illegal possession of a firearm. But Pepe, the street name he goes by, has a fabulous talent – he paints like Picasso. And luckily, unlike most of his peers who do not live to their full potential, Pepe has noticed his God-given talent and is determined to let it help him out of the crime and grime of the ghetto.

It started during free periods at Boipelo, which is now a high school: “I would get together with a few friends to draw. We did this when there wasn’t much schooling happening.” “It then became serious. We painted more often. I then realised I had the skill. But due to peer pressure, I left it. I got into crime, and was arrested for possession of a gun. There was no bail money.” His single mother did not have the money required for bail until eventually, “my grandmother paid it”.

After the case ended, I quit, Pepe says. He still hangs around with his mates on Mabalane Street but there’s a new spring to his step. He has discovered a one-way ticket out of crime – his rare talent. “After Grade 11 at Mosupatsela High, I left school. Even the art I do, I did not go to school for it,” says the self-taught genius.

“Art helped me. I was able to buy many things I needed for the work. I brand creches, and shops. Even at Boipelo too, they wanted someone to brand logos. I did that job. A company paid for the assignment. I have a large portfolio throughout the township. I have my own style. I do rubbish bins; there’s a lot of theft of bins. Anything you want I can paint on your bin. I do not charge much. Many people in the townships have no jobs. I often charge a meagre R100.” “I want to go far with art,” he says, taking the conversation forward. “I want to go do murals overseas. My life must change. I must be able to do things for my mother. I want my work to be shown around the world in places like Spain, Germany, Italy, you name it.” He says everything is possible if you believe, “and I believe”, he says with surprising confidence for a young man from his environment.

“I believe everything is possible,” he says. “I don’t think I need to go get a job. Many people love my work. Many creches call me. I do portraits too. I do the inside of creches, for kindergarteners to be taught from, and just to liven up the classroom ambience.” “If anybody wants to help, I’d consider going to study further, for basics. I’m not a professional artist. School would help sharpen my skill more, I would love to do exhibitions too.” You have to take a stroll around Mabalane Street, to appreciate how fortunate Pepe has been to discover his innate talent and put it to good use.