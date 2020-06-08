Why avoiding human embraces has resulted in a spike in depression and anxiety

For millions of people across the world, it has been months since they last experienced a human touch. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to enforce social distancing as a new way of life for the foreseeable future, handshakes, hugs and kisses have been strongly discouraged. But while avoiding human embraces could prevent the contraction of the coronavirus, and for some, ultimately save their lives, the withdrawal from physical contact has led to an increasing number of people being more depressed, lonely and anxious than ever before. “We’re social beings and our connection to people and our community sustains us,” Johannesburg-based clinical psychologist Garret Barnwell told The Saturday Star this week. He explained the coronavirus outbreak in the country were sudden and the changes it demanded from people left them little time to prepare mentally and physically.

“I think that Covid-19 has been a sudden and disconnecting experience.”

“People struggle with disconnection from family, friends, their daily routine, work and just an overall daily sense of meaning.”

But it’s not just the lack of physical human interaction during the lockdown which has left people struggling mentally.

A recent study compiled by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), which looked into the physiological implications of Covid-19, found that during this time of quarantine, mental health suffers are dealing with several issues on different fronts.

“While the lockdown makes the isolation of those living in walled-off homes in affluent areas more prominent, in low income areas, the same tips on how to manage the effects of isolation cannot be applied,” a segment of the research titled “Living through global trauma: Mental-health implications of Covid-19” read.

“Instead, the stressors that contribute to an already high risk for mental illness are highlighted and exacerbated: health worries, crowded living, a lack of access to basic services, financial stress, food insecurity and the risk of violence.”

Barnwell agreed with these findings and explained that the many challenges brought on by the coronavirus have led to an increased deterioration of mental health sufferers.

“People have definitely been challenged by the situation, whether it be the threat of Covid-19, missing family or financial concerns,” the psychologist said.

“The practical disorientation that this time has brought does cause psychological distress for most people, and can worsen underlying mental health challenges.

“For some, that is depression, for others anxiety and what I’ve noticed is that this time may magnify some of the personal psychological challenges.”

Meanwhile, a rapid review published in The Lancet in February, which analysed the psychological impact of quarantine in response to epidemics in different parts of the world, found significant and in some cases, long-lasting negative effects.

These included post-traumatic stress disorder, low mood, irritability, insomnia, anxiety, anger, and depression.

The South African Depression and Anxiety group (Sadag) said those who have been seeking assistance from them also expressed that they were distressed over a range of issues during the pandemic.

“Many callers are stressed about issues including the spread of Covid-19, finances, relationship problems, job security, grief, gender-based violence and trauma,” Sadag’s operations director Cassey Chambers said.

The counselling group’s recent survey on Covid-19 and mental health also revealed that while 92% of the researcher’s participants supported the lockdown, 65% of respondents felt distressed about it.

Sadag board chairperson, psychiatrist and psychologist, Dr Frans Korb explained that 59% of respondents said they were diagnosed with a mental health issue prior to lockdown. “Depression was the most common mental health diagnosis at 46%, anxiety was reported as the second most common diagnosis at 30%, and then bipolar disorder at 12%. These conditions could certainly be exacerbated by the lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lifeline South Africa added that while the number of calls they have received have dropped significantly in the past few weeks as people have become increasingly accustomed to the lockdown, there are still many people struggling during this pandemic.

“Many of the calls we receive are from people who are feeling lonely, depressed and uncertain during these challenging times,” chief executive Molefi Takalo said.

“For some people, this could cause them to lose touch with reality and could result in their mental health deteriorating even further. ”

While Lifeline focuses on containing cases before they spiral out of control, their advice to those struggling to adjust with the new world is to reach out.

“We can teach people coping mechanisms because they could possibly not be in the right frame of mind to help themselves,” said Takalo.

The Saturday Star