Win a jewellery hamper with Pandora and The Saturday Star

Johannesburg - Pandora has launched a new Moments collection with charm designs that look to the stars and the power of friendship for inspiration. In a bid to commemorate the launch, the world-renowned jewellery brand is teaming up with The Saturday Star to offer one lucky reader an opportunity to win a Pandora’s New Zodiac & Friendship Styles Jewellery Hamper valued at R3 300. The hamper consist of:

– 1 x U shape Charm Pendant – 1 x Small Charm Hoop Earrings – 1 x Glow in the dark Lighthouse Dangle Charm

To stand a chance to win, SMS "PANDORA", followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply. SMES cost R1.50. Pandora has launched a new Moments collection with charm designs that look to the stars and the power of friendship for inspiration. Supplied image. Pandora's new collection includes zodiac charms, featuring the zodiac constellations in sparkling pavé details and the name of the star sign engraved on the back. Ideal for styling a personal jewellery horoscope, the charms invite wearers to experiment with combining their sun, moon and ascendant signs or the signs of their loved ones. Pandora’s studded chain, which was first introduced in January 2023, also joins the new line-up in two new metal finishes, 14-carat gold-plated and 14k rose gold-plated metal blends, offering a fresh new canvas for styling.

Two more snake chain designs also extend the possibilities of wearing charms in creative ways, including the U-shaped pendant necklace with ball clasp features and smaller-sized charm hoops. Both make the perfect complements to the new friendship charms in the shape of traditional symbols of luck such as the horseshoe, four-leaf clover and hearts. Pandora SVP creative directors A Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo created a collection inspired by shared loves and values. “The collection highlights the similarities among us. The charm holders, zodiac signs and symbols of friendship show that though we’re each unique, we still have common ground,” Ficarelli said.

Terzo added: “The collection represents the shared loves, interests and values that unite us to form a strong and supportive community.” Pandora has launched a new Moments collection with charm designs that look to the stars and the power of friendship for inspiration. Supplied image. Details crafted with care The new collection bears the mark of the fine craftsmanship imparted by Pandora’s artisans. From setting the stones by hand to hand-painting enamel and assembling styles with spinna-ble elements, a high amount of detail goes into making each piece.