Wits protest: We can do no more to fund needy students, says university

Johannesburg - The University of the Witwatersrand said it could not meet the demands of protesters that it register all students who owe the institution amounts of up to R150 000. Chaos erupted earlier this week when disgruntled students from Wits and the University of Johannesburg went on the rampage, looting shops and even demanding that nearby businesses assist them with paying their tuition fees.

Students, many of them wearing political party regalia, marched through Braamfontein on Friday afternoon accompanied by a group of about 150 people from the area. They broke through the university’s Yale Road South and Station Street gates. Students reportedly came armed with water bottles, rocks and tear gas, which they allegedly threw at private security officers. Three security officers were injured and were taken to the campus health and wellness centre.

The confrontation lasted for about 20 minutes outside the Wits Great Hall before the crowd dispersed. Frustrated Wits students on Thursday protested against insufficient financial support and accommodation, blocking streets around Braamfontein. Picture: Itumeleng English/ANA. The university also moved to clarify what it called “misinformation” being shared by some protesters, saying the institution was already doing all it could to assist students with tuition fees. University spokesperson, Shirona Patel denied claims it was preventing the protests from taking place, saying the decision to deny students and the media access to the campus was based on a security assessment.

“Our security has indicated that the media should not allowed into campus for safety reasons. It is felt that the presence of cameras could inflame the situation and cause further violence as disruptors would seek more media attention,” she said. In a statement released late yesterday, Wits said it had earmarked R150 million for bursaries and scholarships this year. “Last year, Wits administered R1.6 billion in financial aid, scholarships and bursaries, which helped more than 26 000 students,” the university said.

Protesting students are demanding that the university add R30 million more to the Wits Hardship Fund. Wits replied that R28 million had already been committed through the Wits Hardship Fund to assist qualifying students to register with the university and secure emergency accommodation. To date, 503 students had been assisted. The university added that it had already matched the R6 million raised by the Student Representative Council rand for rand, which amounted to R12 million. In total, there was R40 million available to assist students in need, of which about R36 million had already been allocated. The university further said it had reached its capacity in terms of offering tuition assistance.

“Wits cannot agree to this request, as it amounts to hundreds of millions of rands, which would make the University unsustainable.” The students also demanded that the university register all 6 000 students on the SRC’s list, but the institution said there were about 200 students who qualified academically in 2023 and owed funds to the university. Some of the protesters who wanted to register had failed multiple times, lost their funding, and were now demanding to return. In one case, a student had been in the system for eight years and was only in his second year of study. The university said it was committed to welcoming as many academically deserving students to the institution as possible.

“We cannot enrol students who have performed dismally simply because they feel they must be admitted. If they are not passing, they are taking the place of other academically deserving students,” the university said. Students further demanded that Wits cover the shortfall created by the R45 000 National Student Financial Aid Scheme annual cap on accommodation. But the university said it was not in a position change NSFAS policies. However, accredited private accommodation service providers had agreed to accommodate students within the R45 000 cap.

“Wits has challenged NSFAS on this cap, and will continue to address this matter with NSFAS,” the institution said. On another demand by students – that the university must secure 150 more emergency beds for students sleeping in libraries – the institution responded by saying it had secured 350 beds and an additional 150 ones to assist students in need, especially 40 vulnerable students who had nowhere to stay. The students also demanded that Wits lift the R10 000 upfront payment to access residences, in response to which the university said it already had an option for students to defer the first fee payment. The institution also vehemently denied it was suspending students who had protested.