Wits University launches R90 million immersive digital dome to revolutionise learning

The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, an innovative immersive experience designed to take research and learning to unprecedented heights. This R90 million investment, made possible through a collaboration between Wits University and Anglo American, marks a significant milestone in educational infrastructure and is touted as the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

The launch took place on Wednesday, where Wits Vice Chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, alongside his team of professors and associate staff, presented the newly renovated Johannesburg Planetarium, re-imagined as the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome. Describing the facility as a "world of endless possibilities," Prof. Vilakazi emphasised the cutting-edge technology and multi-layered experiences that the dome will offer to both students and visitors. The upgraded space is set to officially reopen to the public in February 2025.

He further noted that the dome's capability to merge these areas speaks to the future of knowledge, effectively adding an art dimension to STEM subjects by transforming them into STEAM. "This space is actually multi- and trans-disciplinary. From humanities to arts, science and technology and mathematics (STEM). What this dome will do, is that it will add an A in stem (steam) to steam things up. This really speaks about the future of knowledge where the blurring of the boundaries between these silos of disciplines," Prof. Vilakazi stated. "Finally, what this dome will do is to enable us to re-imagine as we are evolving in the modalities of teaching and learning in the advent of AI. This is where the future will be and the future is being created right now. I do not know what the future will be like, but for now as we align, all I can say is buckle up Dorothy or Cansas is going bye bye," he said.

In a statement, Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, underscored the vast potential for advanced research and teaching within this pioneering space. "At Anglo American, we see investment in tertiary education as vital for advancing knowledge, driving innovation, and boosting economic growth," he explained, adding that facilities like the Digital Dome play a crucial role in preparing students for the challenges of the future. Wanblad reiterated that such infrastructure not only aids in skills development but also enhances job prospects and contributes to societal transformation.

Originally opened in 1960, the old Planetarium served as Africa's first full-sized planetarium and has since inspired millions throughout its 64-year history. Reflections from Prof. Vilakazi reveal a deep personal connection to the dome that dates back to 1981, when he first visited the old facility during apartheid, a moment he credits with igniting his passion for science. “I believe it played a key role in igniting a scientific spark that led to me becoming a nuclear physicist,” he shared. As part of its revival, the Digital Dome will showcase six full dome shows donated by the American Museum of Natural History when it opens to the public in February 2025. As time progresses, talented scholars will also develop unique content contextual to African narratives fitting for this expansive platform. Prof. Vilakazi points to the moon landing screening in 1969 as a defining moment for the previous Planetarium, having brought “global space right to the heart of Johannesburg, allowing local residents to witness one of the biggest moments in history and humanity’s greatest achievements.