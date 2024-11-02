Women power: IWFSA inducts Africa’s leading women into its hall of femme

A gallery of South Africa and Africa’s powerful women leaders gathered at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch for the International Women’s Forum of South Africa’s (IWFSA) acclaimed Hall of Femme Awards. Punctuated by powerful speeches, good food and music the awards sent a very strong message that the country and the continent is in the hands of the right women.

The star-studded affair hosted by one media mogul, Basetsana Khumalo alongside Nozipho Tshabalala was attended by former first ladies, Zanele Mbeki, Namibia's Monica Geingos, former minister Naledi Pandor and retail giant, Wendy Ackerman as well as IWFSA president, Nolitha Fakude. Ackerman, Pandor and Geingos were the stars of the elegant evening as they were each celebrated as part of the IWFSA’s Hall of Femme Awards. These powerful women were indicted into the Hall of Femme for their impactful contributions to society in their respective endeavours.

In what could easily be the best speech of the night, Ackerman regaled her peers about her journey to the top saying as a young mother she left her children to go study marketing and even though at school, she never thought herself to be bright, her love for reading kept her in check. “Over the years, and I am saying this with all humility, I have done my best to fight to get ahead. I have been asked to do all kinds of unbelievable things. Whether it was changing a tyre when it burst I knew what to do. I never said, oh I can't do this or I do not know how to do that. Ladies, there is nothing, you can't do...I can say with humility that I was a terrible student at school, but I loved reading and would read just about any book but when I got to university, I suddenly realised that how privileged for the education I got and at that point, I dedicated myself to fighting for two things that is equal education and my biggest fight to this very day is against prejudice,” she said. Geingos who was also remarkable during her acceptance speech revealed some of the last moments with her husband and former head of state, Hage Geingob who died early this year adding that women should not be afraid to lead just because everyday they are made to feel small.