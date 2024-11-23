Women survives leopard attack

South Africans have rallied around Kathryn Powell, a woman who survived a devastating leopard attack two years ago and who is still recovering. Powell's remarkable journey from near-death to recovery has inspired a nationwide outpouring of support, with many contributing to her ongoing medical expenses.

The attack occurred outside Powell's home in the Sabi Sand area of the Greater Kruger National Park. A male leopard, injured and aggressive, pounced on Powell, grabbing her by the neck and leg. However, the swift actions of her neighbour and emergency responders, Powell survived the ordeal, albeit with severe injuries.

Powell's road to recovery has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite suffering damaged arteries, torn muscle and tissue, and nerve damage, she has defied expectations at every turn. After months of treatment, surgeries, and rehabilitation, Powell walked down the aisle to marry her husband, Jason. However, according to reports, Powell's journey is far from over. To manage her chronic pain and improve her quality of life, she requires a neurostimulator implant.

The procedure, which will be inserted into her spine, is expected to cost R100 000, with medical aid covering only part of the expenses. In response, friends, family, and strangers have come together to support Powell, raising R68,000 in just five days. Previously Independent Media reported that a leopard attacked two military personnel at a South African Air Force base near the KNP.

The two injured members of the SANDF were in stable conditions and recovering from what an air force spokesperson described as “mostly scratches” following their encounters with the leopard. The unprovoked attacks occurred at the Hoedspruit Air Force Base between Friday and Sunday last week, said Brigadier-General Donavan Chetty. One officer was going for a morning jog when the animal pounced on him, the other was leaving work in the afternoon, Chetty said.