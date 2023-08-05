WomensMonth: Banyana Banyana are a symbol of our women’s struggle

Johannesburg - Tomorrow morning, Banyana Banyana take one step further on their journey to glory. They made history on Wednesday when they stunned Italy to go through to the last 16 of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. Tomorrow, they go up against the Netherlands.

It doesn’t matter if it ends there because they have already surpassed their much more fancied and far higher paid male counterparts, who have never made it to the knockout stage – that is when they have actually managed to qualify for the game’s global showcase.

It’s a miracle that Desiree Ellis’s charges made it this far. They did it without Safa’s help. In fact, the team had to stage a protest, which was only resolved when the Motsepe Foundation stepped in to save the day before the team packed and flew to New Zealand.

This week, they showed us what they are made of. But, as we prepare to commemorate the sacrifices and tenacity of another very brave group of determined women, who marched on the Union Buildings 67 years ago this coming Wednesday, there is only one question, why?