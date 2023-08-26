WomensMonth: Banyana Banyana team manager Lauren Duncan on her passion for football

Johannesburg - This week, we feature Banyana Banyana’s team manager, Lauren Duncan. For the last few years, Duncan has been responsible for the off-field preparation and administration of the national women’s soccer team.

She has been involved in the football industry for two decades, during which time she has been appointed administrator for the South African Women's National football teams since 2015, as well as the Co-Founder of JVW Girls football Development Program, including both the JVW Football Club (playing in the Hollywoodbets National League) and the JVW Girls High School league. She is part of the Banyana Banyana team that created history when they won the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), and was also present when they made history at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup as they reached the knock-out phases for the very first time. Banyana Banyana’s team manager Lauren Duncan. Supplied image. Just how much do you enjoy your job as Banyana Banyana’s Team Manager?

Obviously, it is a privilege and honour to represent my country at the highest level. My passion lies in women’s football, so I, of course, enjoy every moment I am able to play my part and make a difference in the sport, although my job is quite stressful and always highly pressured. Has it always been your ambition to follow a career in football? I have been involved in football since I was young, as my mom was a chairlady of one of our local football clubs, and my brother played as a goalkeeper. I also played the sport from a young age, but at that stage, it was not an ambition. Only as I grew a bit older and saw the lack of opportunities for women did I really want to drive the growth of the sport.

Give us a little glimpse into what it took on your side to get to where you are today. It hasn’t been an easy road, to be honest. There were many hurdles along the way, as women’s football was not really given the support it needed, but it all started for me with the formation of a club, a schools league, and then later working with the youth national teams and then the senior team. You have an extremely successful career. What has been the key to your success?

Purpose, passion, and perseverance is what I stand for, and I think these three key elements that I have, have really been the driving force. Just how special is it to be involved with the women’s national football team? It is special, of course. Representing your country is an honour and a privilege, above all, but just being able to be a part of the teams success and making history at two consecutive World Cups, as well as being crowned AWCON Champions for the very first time. I have very special memories with the team.

Do you feel that you had to work extra hard to prove yourself as a female in a male dominated environment? This is a really difficult topic of conversation for many, but I just feel that if we are all in the space to make a difference and work together, for me, it doesn’t really matter who is in the role. But it is heart warming, of course, to see more and more women take up these roles in the sport, and more women have invested in the game because there is now space for women in football. What would you say are the biggest challenges you face in your job?

The biggest challenge is the pressure and stress that comes with managing such a high profile team, but I am a solution driven individual, so will always try and find solutions in difficult situations. What advice would you give to those young ladies who want to follow a similar career path to you? Sport and football, in general, is an amazing space to be in. The most important thing is to have passion for whatever you will be doing in the sport. Passion drives you to do more, think out the box and contribute to the growth of the sport.

Another lesson I take with me is that you never stop learning, so be willing to learn and grow and grow and learn. Banyana Banyana’s team manager Lauren Duncan. Supplied image. What are some of the stand-out moments of your career so far? Definitely making history with the team, qualifying for the 2019 World Cup for the first time, winning AWCON and creating history by qualifying to the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup.

Do you have any regrets? The hardest part about the job is to be away from family and friends for long periods of time. So, as much as I am invested in my job, I do regret the many time-lines and occasions that I have missed with my son, my family and my friends. Who inspired you to get involved in football?

Women’s football, for me, was the inspiration. The players, mostly who I knew, needed someone passionate like me to be involved. There are many passionate women who have been before me, too, but the more we have, the better. Growing up, were you obsessed with football and which teams did you follow closely? I wouldn’t say obsessed. I watched men’s football, I played football, my friends played football, but it wasn’t really an obsession growing up.

How proud are you of the effort made by the ladies at the Fifa World Cup recently? I am obviously very proud of every member of the team. We put in a tremendous amount of work both on and off the field. As Team Manager of Banyana Banyana, what are your responsibilities?