WomensMonth: Fitness is part of my DNA, says renowned personal trainer RushTush

Johannesburg - This week, we feature Rushda Moosajee, a qualified personal trainer, online coach, business woman, wife and mother of four. Professionally and fondly known as RushTush, the Cape Town-born trainer has been active in the health and fitness industry for more than15 years and started her career by helping facilitate the opening of a functional personal training gym, later branching off on her own.

She found the need to offer a unique and specialised experience for women only because at the time there was nothing available to women that made them feel safe and secure. Rushda’s methods have been formulated over the years based on what has yielded the best results for the countless women she has trained in the gym and online. Her main focus of training is to reinforce the female body to strengthen weaknesses, correct imbalances and fix postural challenges. Through training all stages of women she is able to address every skill and fitness level with a variety of approaches.

Rushda has built an online community based on a portfolio of training guides and eating plans that has changed the lives of women and their families globally. She runs DIY transformation challenges, hosts fit events and attends functions as a motivational speaker. She closed her own gym, Glow Women’s Physique Studio, in 2019, to focus on growing her family and her brand offering.

Rushda Moosajee, better known as RushTush, is a qualified personal trainer, online coach, business woman, wife and mother. Supplied image. Can you tell me a little bit about how you got into fitness? I was 23 years old when I fell in love with functional training and how it changed my life. Not only my body but my mind too. I was working part time in a gym, running challenges and in charge of marketing and PR. Has it always been your goal to be a fitness trainer?

No, it happened organically. It is my calling. I had to follow my heart, it’s what I was meant to do, to help women. I will always want the best interest for any girl. You have become one of the most renowned fitness trainers in the country. How did you manage to elevate yourself to this position? Thank you. I’m not afraid of hard work. Putting all those hours in the gym, putting my clients first. My work ethic always shone through my clients results. That’s how I gained my reputation in the industry, not for who I am, but for what I do for women. I’ve always been a visionary, a leader, pivoting comes naturally to me. It was only a matter of time before I took the digital step.

How hard have you had to work to get to where you are today? If I told you, you wouldn’t believe me. Everyone sees the success but they don’t see the hardships, sacrifices and the “NO’s” it takes to get here. I am a forward-thinker and solution-driven. Everything I experienced, made me who I am. Rushda Moosajee, better known as RushTush, is a qualified personal trainer, online coach, business woman, wife and mother.Supplied image. The RushTush brand is synonymous with fitness in South Africa. How proud does it make you feel?

It takes me by surprise. But it demonstrates that if you have a vision and are willing to use some elbow grease, blocking out any distractions, you can achieve anything. Women from all over the country follow you religiously when it comes to fitness. I’m sure that’s inspiring for you? Having a platform comes with a huge responsibility. Not for one second do I abuse my reach. It’s a huge task to influence the minds of young girls and women of any age, who might in any moment need someone to look up to. I want everyone to enjoy vitality through strength.

You have thrived in a mostly male dominated work environment. Do you feel like you’ve had to work extra hard at your job to prove yourself as a female personal trainer? Absolutely! I think there is an advantage to being undermined by men in powerful authority. Don’t we all love an underdog story? Doors were always shut. I was told I was nothing and no one. I was called fat. The second a man tried to control me I was out the door. That’s why I started my WOMEN’S ONLY GYM. I wanted nothing to do with men. The fitness industry is slowly changing and more and more women are getting into the game. How happy are you to see the playing field levelled out?

I absolutely love it! I rejoice in seeing women, and specifically women from my background step forward and take up space. What advice would you give to young South African females looking to follow in your footsteps? Be passionate. On the days when you want to give up, passion will carry you through. There are enough women in South Africa looking for training, health guidance and assistance. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Everyone has a negative comment to pass, you don’t need anyone’s approval to help change another person’s life.

Rushda Moosajee, better known as RushTush, is a qualified personal trainer, online coach, business woman, wife and mother.Supplied image. Can you give us an idea of what your daily life is like as a personal trainer? Now that I’m digital, you can download my fitness app, RushTushFit on Google play and on the App Store; we are always working on digital campaigns and marketing. The work never stops, I’m always shooting and always working on my brand when I’m not with my four kids or cooking!

How tough has it been for you to keep fit all the time? Fitness is part of my DNA at this point. I’m always strong and fit. No matter what I’m going through, I adjust accordingly. What are some of the most important lessons the fitness industry has taught you?

That true passion outlasts even the most enthusiastic copycat. Do things for the right reason. What are the most challenging obstacles you’ve faced? Every challenge I encountered was an opportunity to learn. Every obstacle overcome was a new level of entrepreneurship unlocked.