Women’sMonth: Moira Katz has big plans for National Children’s Theatre

Johannesburg – The former CEO of the National Children’s Theatre (NCT), Moira Katz, will now become its new chairperson and she is eager to get to work. “I look forward to helping National Children’s Theatre continue its focus on vital work that makes a powerful and very real contribution to developing the future leaders of South Africa,” she told the Saturday Star this week.

Katz is thrilled at the prospect of running the organisation, which has hosted several productions, workshops and camps over the years, and is now also hoping to immediately welcome four new “talented, top-tier and passionate board members from a variety of different backgrounds”. “This will immediately broaden the board’s knowledge, capacity, and expertise,” said Katz. The new board members each had unique interests and love for the National Children’s Theatre, and the performing arts in general, she said. Moira Katz. Picture: Rebecca Hearfield. “I most look forward to help bring a clear vision to the National Children’s Theatre and to demonstrate an incredible passion for this important role in children’s lives.

“This means I must bring the right people to the table, focus on the right issues, do the right thinking, have the right conversations, and make the right decisions based on the best information.” As the new NCT chairperson, Katz explained that her long-term goal was for the organisation to become a player on the national, African and international stage. “To achieve this goal, we’re launching a major visibility and fundraising campaign in 2023/2024. I intend to use all my vision, and the board’s passion and skills, to contribute to the success of this campaign, and reach our long-term goal.”

Moira Katz. Picture: Rebecca Hearfield. She said she had decided to take up the role of chairperson to help the National Children's Theatre grow beyond its current influence. She is also determined to help youngsters. “We see NCT impacting society in South Africa, and potentially many other African countries too, since we believe exposure to theatre and participation in performing arts provides a unique and engaging platform for children to explore complex topics, enabling them to develop critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills. “It also encourages them to actively listen and understand different opinions, perspectives and promotes a diverse culture of inclusivity and respect.

“In turn, children gain a deeper appreciation for the value of teamwork and ultimately, theatre empowers the next generation of leaders to become compassionate, adaptable, and visionary individuals who can make a positive impact on their communities and society as a whole.” Katz said exciting changes could be expected at the organisation and that the board had “ambitious plans”. These included building audiences and engaging and expanding them, and raising funds.

“We will do whatever it takes to support the creation of ever-more exciting artistic shows, workshops, camps and puppet shows.” Katz she was passionate about educational theatre as well as developing youngsters' social skills “A national children's theatre that’s strong on education brings numerous benefits to society.”

She said this included providing a platform for young talent to showcase their creativity and skills, fostering a love for the performing arts from an early age. Educational theatre cultivated a sense of community and belonging, as children from diverse backgrounds came together to share their stories and experiences, she said. “Theatre also serves as an educational resource, nurturing teamwork, discipline, and self-expression, celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity. “It also plays a vital role in promoting cultural understanding and empathy, as young audiences engage with stories that reflect their own lives and those of others,” she said.

“Ultimately, theatre and the performing arts contribute to a vibrant and inclusive society, and meet our mission to empower the next generation of confident, imaginative, and compassionate leaders – which South Africa so desperately needs.” As a woman in leadership, Katz has a message to the women of South Africa during Women’s Month. “The NCT has always championed women and continues in the footsteps of the brave women who have come before – including Joyce Levinsohn who founded NCT in 1989 – and generations of our esteemed women employees, teachers, artists, actors, directors, set and lighting experts, interns, students, moms and grandmothers,” she said.