WomensMonth: SA’s female football fans give their predictions for the EPL season ahead

Johannesburg - They’ve dominated English football for the past few seasons. But can Manchester City do it again?

With Pep Guardiola moving swiftly in the transfer market to strengthen his squad, it’s not unthinkable to imagine the Cityzens once again to lift the English Premier League this season. However, Guardiola’s men will have their work cut out if they are to win back-to-back Premiership titles, with their rivals strengthening in the summer transfer market in the hope of changing the narrative this season. This week, the Saturday Star caught up with female football fans of six of the most popular English Premier League clubs to get their views on the season ahead.

Manchester City fan Rotondwa Depsy Munzhedzi Phalanndwa. Supplied image. Rotondwa Depsy Munzhedzi Phalanndwa Team: Manchester City Football Club Location: Tshakhuma Mutsindoni, Limpopo

On Man City’s title hopes: Man City are at the moment the best team in the world. The Premier League is unpredictable, but, as always, Man City go into the season as title favourites. Looking at the squad we have now, I don’t think we will have an easy season. We lost Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and now Kevin De Bruyne is sidelined for a few months. Players that had a huge influence in the dressing room and were leaders in the team. This is where Pep Guardiola needs to find the best solutions within the squad. We have a few additions and I'm hoping for more additions in the squad (Paqueta and Doku, as they are strongly linked to us), but in Mateo Kovacic and Josep Gvadiol we have experienced players and I believe they will fit in well. Looking at how other teams are doing in this transfer window, particularly Arsenal, who were almost champions last season, I believe it won’t be an easy season for Man City. I strongly believe we will retain the title but not as easy as it has been in the past years. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man United will surely not make it an easy road. Top four predictions for the upcoming season?

1. Manchester City 2. Liverpool 3. Arsenal

4. Chelsea Surprise team of the season: Burnley Football Club

Top goal scorer prediction: Obviously the Viking himself Erling Braut Haaland. I have no doubt he will win the golden boot again. He is hard working and has a thirst for goals and no one comes close. Liverpool fan Tiffany Francis. Supplied image. Tiffany Francis

Age: 24 Club: Liverpool Location: Johannesburg

Expectations for Liverpool this season: I think we’ll do quite well. We’ve got exciting new signings, in midfield, which was a problem area last season. I look forward to witnessing Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai in all their glory. Trent Alexander Arnold is a favourite and does wonders in midfield. Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, who now has the captain’s band. Overall, I’m excited to back the boys and to watch how well we operate with the changes and improvements. Top four prediction: 1. Man City

2. Liverpool 3. Arsenal 4. Man United

Surprise Team of the Season: Arsenal Top goalscorer prediction:

Erling Haaland Man United fan Wi-Laan Mooloo. Supplied image. Wi-Laan Mooloo Age: 26

Team: Manchester United Location: Pretoria Expectations for Man United this season: Man United really had a great first season under manager Erik Ten Hag, so I can only imagine what a second season will bring. I’m looking forward to it and I have a good feeling behind the boys this season. I’m hoping that Rasmus Hojlund will be the breakthrough star we need in this team to be our goalscorer, but I think our most important player is our new Captain Bruno Fernandes. Coming in with the assists, Bruno had a great season last year and I think he will again, especially since Bruno’s fitness levels are so great. Then the third player I’m looking forward to seeing again is Lisandro Martinez in that defence. What a player! I’m really excited for the season and can only hope for the best.

Top four prediction: 1. Manchester City 2. Manchester United

3. Arsenal 4. Chelsea Surprise team of the season: I think the team that will surprise everyone is Newcastle. Their opening fixture with their 5-1 win against Villa was really so exciting to watch. They’ve really become a team I look forward to watching on the weekend. Another team I think will come back to surprise us after having a bad season is Chelsea. Their signings are looking great especially with their new manager. I really think Chelsea can have a good comeback season.

Top goalscorer prediction: Erling Haaland. That boy’s talent is out of this world. He was meant to be a goal-scoring machine. He’ll probably take top goal scorer for the second time this season. Arsenal fan Natalie Phillips. Supplied image. Natalie Phillips Team: Arsenal

From: Johannesburg Expectations for Arsenal this season: I expect them to do well especially since we came so close last season. I am just worried about maximising opportunity conversion and those final minutes of just about every game where we don’t have a strong lead. Top four predictions:

1. Arsenal 2. Man City 3. Tottenham Hotspur

4. Chelsea Surprise team of the season: Tottenham Hotspur

Top goalscorer prediction: Erling Haaland Chelsea fan Leesharn Rose. Supplied image. Leesharn Rose

Age: 37 Team: Chelsea Football Club City: From Johannesburg living in Cape Town

Expectations for Chelsea this season: Chelsea will be coming in hot, if it is anything to measure by the performance vs Liverpool this past weekend, they will be finishing within the top four. Let us not forget there was a number of outgoing transfers this transfer window, of “dead wood” and of players who did not wish to be at Chelsea anymore, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic. This clear out is something Chelsea needed desperately. The additions of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and pending Romeo Lavia from Southampton linking with Enzo Fernandez (who is showing brilliant skill on the pitch currently), is going to prove fruitful. Let’s not forget Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku who I strongly feel are going to fire Chelsea to victory this season. No more tears no more Chelsea depression this season. I’m excited. Top 4 predictions: 1. Chelsea (purely because the midfield has been revamped and there are no duties in European cup competitions)

2. Manchester City 3. Arsenal 4. Newcastle

Surprise team of the season: I think we are going to see Brentford close to the top six this season. Despite losing their forward Toney and goalkeeper Raya, they still seem like a very serious team. Top goalscorer prediction:

Erling Haaland. I think he will retain his golden boot-winning status. Tottenham Hotspur fan Janita Prag. Supplied image. Janita Prag Age: 32

Team: Tottenham Hotspur Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng Expectations for Tottenham Hotspur this season: I am hoping for a top four finish and keen to see the type of football played under our new manager. These are some players I'm really looking forward to watching this season, our new signing James Maddison, central midfielder Yves Bissoma, and 20-year-old Destiny Udogie. #COYS

Top four prediction: 1. Manchester City 2. Arsenal

3. Manchester United 4. Tottenham (fingers crossed) Surprise team of the season: