WomensMonth: The Girls’ Trip - Moments to melt into

Johannesburg - What happens when seven well-known South African personalities, “The Sparkly Besties”, decide on a Girls’ Trip together? Over the month of August, South Africa will get a taste of the drama that ensues when the Besties come together to plan their epic Girls’ Trip. After all, not all plans made in the girls’ WhatsApp chat make it out of the chat – successfully.

The all-new six-part web-series “#momentstomeltinto – The Girls Trip” is produced by film-makers, Nelisiwe Mwase and Ofentswe Mwase of Ofentse Mwase Films. This is Nestlé Aero’s new #momentstomeltinto campaign, which celebrates the sisterhood that exists within women. The Sparkly Besties is made up of YouTube comedy sensation Nelisiwe Mwase, professional make-up artist Bridget Mahlangu, radio jock and presenter Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, South Africa’s first bachelorette, Qiniso van Damme, TV presenter Stephanie Ndlovu, well- respected fashion blogger Zama Marubelela, as well as award-winning songstress Holly Rey.

It is made up of moments of chaos during planning, including budget discussions, disagreements on itineraries, outfit choices, as well as shedding light on what goes on behind the scenes. “Aero is about inspiring South Africans to release their stress and find the lighter moments of life,” says Rosalie Ambrose, head of PR at Nestlé East and Southern Africa region. Nestlé Aero’s new #momentstomeltinto campaign, which celebrates the sisterhood that exists within women. Supplied image. “This feel-good web series celebrates sisterhood through the dynamic of friendship that women have – that literally are moments to melt into. A ‘safe space’, full of laughter, disagreements and of course, making memories. The episodes will have you nudging your bestie with a pointed ‘that’s so you’, as you tune in for this addictive reality spectacle.”

Ensuring the audience isn’t left behind, @aerosouthafrica is giving a winner and three of her closest friends the chance to experience their own #momentstomeltinto Girls’ Trip to Cape Town, valued at R80 000 that includes three nights’ accommodation at the Southern Sun Cullinan, a spa date, a trip up Table Mountain and a fun-filled day in the winelands. Nestlé Aero’s new #momentstomeltinto campaign, which celebrates the sisterhood that exists within women. Supplied image. Weekly opportunities to win an Aero Hamper and a special set of pyjamas from luxury PJ brand Lalaland Luxury are also up for grabs. The competition is open from August 7 to 30 and the Girls’ Trip that will take place from October 27-30. Head over to @aerosouthafrica to enter. To watch the fun web series go to @OMFilms on YouTube. The episodes will air as follows: