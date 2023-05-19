Woolworths announces recall of chicken vienna product with immediate effect

Johannesburg - Woolworths has announced the recall of their Smoked Chicken Viennas, Cocktail Chicken Viennas and Halaal Smoked Chicken Viennas with immediate effect. These are for all listed for the sell by date OF May 27, 2023.

“Woolworths prides itself on exceptionally high standards, and we go to great lengths, with very strict protocols within a rigorous food safety management process, to ensure all food we produce, package and sell is of the quality our customers expect,” the retailer said. It added that food safety “is critically important to us, and the wellbeing of our customers is our first priority”. “We, along with our suppliers, proactively manage and prevent contamination of food, and through routine quality control tests we discovered a fault in a production line which resulted in cross-contamination of milk protein between Chicken Viennas and Chicken & Cheese Viennas.”

Woolworths said that while the cheese may not be obvious through taste or visible in the product, it was removing all the products from their shelves. “Customers who have an allergy to cow’s milk may experience an adverse reaction to even trace amounts of milk protein.” Meanwhile, the chicken viennas do not have allergy warning labelling.