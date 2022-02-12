World Radio Day: Radio presenters on their love for the beloved and uniquely personal medium

Johannesburg - What would life be like without radio? For renowned radio presenter Darren Simpson, the answer is simple: “Boring.”

Simpson, who’s been on-air for well over two decades, says he simply cannot imagine life without radio. “People have often wondered which would be harder, living without radio/music or living without TV?” says Simpson. “Most people would say they couldn't live without music/radio. Radio and music tap into your imagination and it’s the theatre of the mind that keeps people falling in love with radio/music and why life can’t be imagined without it. It takes you wherever you want to go. TV can't do that.”

Just like Simpson, his compatriots on-air seem to share the sentiment, that life without radio would simply be boring. As the world celebrates World Radio Day tomorrow, the Saturday Star caught up with some of the country’s most renowned radio presenters to chat to them about their careers in radio, and what radio truly means to them. Renowned radio presenter Darren Simpson. Supplied image. Darren Simpson, host of Kfm Mornings

Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ? My fondest memory is my first show ever. It’s a culmination of everything that you have been striving for coming to fruition. Nothing compares to the first day, the first link behind the microphone. Tell us about your journey into radio?

My journey wasn’t an easy one. I started when I was 16 – the opportunities were almost zero – because of my age and experience (being zero experience at the time). When I got into radio more than 28 years ago there were very few stations and only in the commercial space. You could only start in the big league. There was no incubator or steppingstone (varsity, store, or community radio where you could hone your skills first and learn the craft) that could help you get your foot in the door. I think starting off in the challenging commercial radio space is what has instilled the work ethic and drive for continued success. Can you share with us your most embarrassing moment on radio, if you had any? I get this question a lot. I have never had an embarrassing moment. People may say otherwise! I have had loads of stuff-ups – nothing embarrassing. I have always turned things other people deemed as embarrassing into content for the show or turned it into something funny.

Anele Mdoda, host of Anele and The Club on 947. Supplied image. Anele Mdoda, host of Anele and The Club on 947 Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ? I really enjoy our school invasions, where we broadcast from five schools across the province. It is always such good fun and a great way to meet parents and kids alike and any chance I get to celebrate teachers, I will take it because they really are the unsung heroes of society. Them, paramedics and petrol attendants.

What do you love most about your job and what do you dislike the most? How instant it is. Radio was the first social media. Radio personalities are the original influencers. When you want to be part of a conversation or community, radio is that, an immediate entry into a club and its free! Life without radio is … ?

Lonely and impersonal. You have the radio on when you are making the most important decisions of your life and unlike TV where you are being fed the content, radio, the plot is always moving and you just by smsing, sending in a voice note or a call, you can change the direction or the tone of what is coming out the radio. Your favourite guest or person you have interviewed on radio was … ? DJ Zinhle was one of my favourite interviews and after that my older sister called me to say I am the next Larry King. I received that. I had fun with Lebo M and Dr John Kani when they came in to chat about Black Panther. Forest Whitaker was a great one too. Taraji P Henson and I bonded hard after our chat. Black Coffee is always a vibe. Cassper never disappoints. Masterchef Australia judges, Matt, George and Gary. My favourite people are the team, my team.

How do you plan on celebrating World Radio Day? Making radio. A cake does not eat a cake on its birthday, right? Can you share with us your most embarrassing moment on radio, if you had any?

Everyday I do something to put my size 8 foot into it. Follow aneleandtheclub on Instagram to see video proof of this statement. Sechaba G, talk show host of SAFM Radio. Supplied image. Sechaba G, talk show host of SAFM Radio. Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ?

I would say the year and a half that I spent on community radio in 2007 when I started my career. There was something so magical about that formative period. It shaped who I am and set the tone for my career trajectory. What do you love most about your job and what do you dislike the most? I love immediacy when connecting with people, making a positive impact and being a voice for the voiceless/marginalised. I enjoy the laughs and unexpected moments. I don’t quite like how your words or views can be misconstrued and how it can be difficult to take a view back even if you hadn’t intended to articulate yourself that way.

You are able to team up with any radio personality in the country for a prime-time show. Who do you choose to team up with? Thomas Msengana. Life without radio is … ?

Unimaginable. Your favourite guest or person you have interviewed on radio was … ? So many. It’s hard to choose. We had a segment celebrating the role grandmothers play in our lives and I got to interview my gran. That was special.

How do you plan celebrating World Radio Day? Reflecting on my journey! Celebrating the wins and the lessons, possibly over a glass of champagne. Can you share with us your most embarrassing moment on radio, if you had any?

I cried during one show and not a pretty cry but a bit of a messy one. Yes, it was my final show on the station but I pretty much cried over anything and everything that day. Only to find out I was pregnant. Vic Naidoo, East Coast Radio. Supplied image. Vic Naidoo, East Coast Radio Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ?

There are many highlights for me. I would say it’s always the first day of working at a new station – no matter how experienced you are – there’s always the first-time jitters at any radio station. I have been lucky to experience this a few times. Tell us about your journey into radio? I started off reading sports and news on radio and eventually landed my first radio show on 5FM. Hosting my own show was never part of the plan. But we grow and we evolve, and I love it now.

You are able to team up with any radio personality in the country for a prime-time show. Who do you choose to team up with? I’m quite selfish – so I wouldn’t want to share the mic with anyone. Life without radio is … ?

Boring, lonely and I would not to imagine such a world. Radio will always be a powerhouse. Your favourite guest or person you have interviewed on radio was … ? Jason Derulo and Timbaland.

How do you plan celebrating World Radio Day? Doing the thing that I love doing the most, being on air and being grateful for engaging with our audience. Can you share with us your most embarrassing moment on radio, if you had any?

I once had a Hollywood wax live on air after losing a bet. It was painful and I cried from the pain. Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Supplied image. Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, radio presenter, Jacaranda FM Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ?

Being interviewed at Jacaranda FM reminded me how much I love the medium! I was interviewed by Rian on the Breakfast Show back then as Miss South Africa – and I remember saying to him, “I’m going to work here one day!” And look at where I am now! Tell us about your journey into radio? I fell in love with radio in 2010 when I was a contestant in the Miss Soweto pageant. Our local community radio station interviewed us (the contestants) and asked if we would like to come through for one weekend and take over the radio show for an hour. During that first broadcast, I knew right there and then that I would be on radio, have my own show, and be part of an amazing team. Fast forward a couple of years whilst I was being interviewed at various stations as the reigning Miss South Africa, and I was reminded again that radio was my future. So, I had a demo made (not the greatest thing you will ever hear) and I sent it to the talent manager of Jacaranda FM. I followed-up and resent that demo every couple of days – relentless until he gave me a shot. I promised him I wouldn’t let him down – when I want something I make it happen – and the rest is history!

Life without radio is … ? Colourless! Your favourite guest or person you have interviewed on radio was … ?

Wow, there are a few. I really enjoyed interviewing Passenger, but the diversity of interviewees is where the magic lies. Every interview gives you a different perspective or insight – we get to do the best job in the world! How do you plan on celebrating World Radio Day? By making the best radio possible for our listeners and celebrating the wonderful world of radio with a glass of something sweet!

Can you share with us your most embarrassing moment on radio, if you had any? This happened when I just started out at Breakfast with Martin Bester. I was new to reading traffic reports and on this particular day I just couldn’t for the life of me pronounce this one street name. Of course, when you start out and if you’re like me, you want to excel and do a great job – I was so embarrassed, mortified actually – but I soon realised that these things happen and laugh with everyone about it now. John Perlman. Supplied image. John Perlman, host of The John Perlman Show on 702.

Your fondest memory of being on radio is … ? There are so many but early in my career I was interviewing Claire Keeton from the Sunday Times about Sibusiso Vilane’s bid to climb Mount Everest. As she was talking to me Sibusiso suddenly appeared having safely descended. She immediately handed the phone to him and he began telling his story to our listeners. Radio doesn’t get more live than that. What do you love most about your job and what do you dislike the most?

Every day is different, every show is special and every interview or call has the potential to deliver magic. Lots to love. What’s to dislike? You are able to team up with any radio personality in the country for a prime- time show. Who do you choose to team up with? Easy. Anele Mdoda.

Life without radio is … ? A braai without wors, a glass without wine, a world without lions, football without fans. Your favourite guest or person you have interviewed on radio was … ?

I don’t really have a favourite person but I have favourite moments. Lots of them. And it isn’t always a famous guest. Recently I had a listener who responded to a question I asked about silly signs and announcements, like this is a non-smoking flight. He said: “How about those signs that say ‘ears pierced while you wait’? I mean would you expect to leave your ears there and come back?” I still chuckle when I think about that. How do you plan on celebrating World Radio Day? In radio silence. Counting my radio blessings.