World-renowned Bee Gees tribute concert heading to SA









Image: supplied. Playing Barry Gibb of the iconic 1970s super group the Bee Gees is a dream come true for Zachary Coombs. But it can come with challenges - like managing to squeeze into the super-tight, skinny jeans that Gibb was known for. “It is a very tight squeeze. The seventies fashion looks amazing and I love the costumes we wear for our show. But how the Bee Gees wore jeans that tight, consistently, is astonishing and I admire them for sticking to it,” Coombs says. He plays the King of Falsetto in the world-renowned tribute concert, The Bee Gees Night Fever, which is touring South Africa. The tribute show has been running at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Joburg since last week, with the final show there on February 9.

It recreates the Bee Gees’ 1997 One Night Only concert in Las Vegas. It is a theatre-style production with over two hours of live, engaging entertainment.

The brothers Barry and twins Robin and Maurice Gibb started the band in the 1960s as Australia’s answer to The Beatles, and in the 1970s the Bee Gees were the inspiration behind a global passion for disco-driven music.

Coombs, who hails from Australia, plays the role of Barry Gibb, while South Africa’s Warren van Driscoll plays Robin Gibb, and musician Andre Behnke plays Maurice Gibb.

For Coombs, this role has been the toughest job he’s ever had.

“The expectation of emulating Barry in front of a live audience can be rather daunting if you think about it too much.

“I discovered the ability to sing falsetto early in my teenage years. But to match the tone and quality of Barry’s voice took a long time to get right.”

Image: supplied.





Coombs says he spent a lengthy amount of time researching Gibb to prepare for the role of a lifetime.

“I spent the better part of six months researching documentaries, interviews and music performances to prepare for this role.

“I had to learn to play the acoustic guitar - in a way that is different from the conventional way that most guitarists learn (Hawaiian tuning instead of standard).

“He has three different tones of voice that he sings in. Those are the falsetto and tenor and a vocal range, with both a fast and slow vibrato and a breathy, soft-type sound. To do this role justice, I had to put in the time and effort to get it right.

“But I think I’ve done the best I can to imitate him. I want people to believe that if they close their eyes and listen, they can say to themselves, ‘That’s Barry Gibb!’

“It’s important I have that hunger to better myself each time I do it.

“Nothing is ever perfect, but I try to get as close as I can to it.”

While this may be the toughest project the Australian performer has taken on in his life, it has also been the most rewarding one.

“It’s fun travelling around the world and playing music that I love and also a huge number of people love. I’d find it hard to find a job that could be better than this one.”

Coombs says he began to love the band’s music at a very young age.

“I’ve always loved the Bee Gees’ music. I grew up in a family with an extremely eclectic taste in music.

“The Bee Gees were one of the groups that my parents always listened to, so my love for their music started there.

“My first memories of them are from the opening scene in Saturday Night Fever, which I remember watching at the age of 5.

“Stayin’ Alive was my introduction to the world of disco and strutting around with attitude. It’s a fantastic song and I didn’t look back after hearing it.”

Coombs also regards Barry Gibb as one of the best songwriters in the world.

“My musical heroes are those who have that ability to write songs that are interesting musically and contain profound lyrics that appeal to all people of all demographics.

“Barry did this consistently for 40-plus years. How can you not be inspired by that?”

The Saturday Star