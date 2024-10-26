World Stroke Week: South Africa faces a stroke crisis as awareness campaigns gain momentum

As World Stroke Week and World Stroke Day approach, health organisations across South Africa are stepping up their efforts to raise awareness about stroke prevention and education. The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa is leading the charge to inform the public about the risks, symptoms, and proactive steps that can be taken to prevent strokes.

South Africa commemorates World Stroke Week (28 October–3 November), while World Stroke Day is observed globally on October 29. In a recent conversation with the Saturday Star, dietician Cari Erasmus shared valuable insights regarding the significance of this awareness initiative. With an alarming statistic of 10 people suffering strokes every hour in South Africa, she emphasised the need for public education around stroke risk factors and prevention strategies. “So the World Stroke Week is an important global initiative, supported by the World Stroke Organisation and advocated by the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa. This campaign aims to reduce the burden of stroke through awareness and education. It plays a significant role in raising awareness about stroke risk factors, symptoms, prevention, timely medical treatment, and rehabilitation, while also supporting stroke survivors and their families,” she stated.

Erasmus identified key modifiable risk factors that can significantly influence an individual’s chances of suffering a stroke. She also explained that hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading contributor to strokes, with essential lifestyle choices playing a vital role in managing this risk. “Research shows that hypertension is the leading risk factor for stroke. Furthermore, there are lifestyle-related modifiable risk factors that greatly affect your stroke risk, including levels of physical activity and diet,” she highlighted.

In explaining how to identify a stroke, she further explained the FAST (face, arms, speech, and time) method—an acronym designed to make recognising stroke symptoms easy to remember. “The warning signs of stroke appear suddenly, and knowing how to recognise them is crucial for ensuring prompt treatment. Early intervention is key for better recovery outcomes,” Erasmus elaborated. “By adopting healthy habits, we can prevent up to 80% of heart diseases and strokes. Regular physical activity, for instance, helps control blood pressure, enhances heart health, aids in maintaining a healthy weight, regulates cholesterol levels, and improves blood sugar control. Just thirty minutes of physical activity five times a week can reduce your risk of stroke by a remarkable 25%,” she noted. However, the burden of stroke in South Africa remains substantial, with patients often facing a myriad of post-stroke challenges.