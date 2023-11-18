Food connoisseurs are in for a treat this holiday season as the world’s smallest chef, Le Petit Che,’ graces Southern Sun’s luxurious 54 on Bath hotel in Johannesburg to teach diners “how to become the greatest chef”. Dinner Time Stories SA with Le Petit Chef Southern Africa is a gastronomic and theoretical experience that has received international praise.

After wowing diners in Cape Town, uMhlanga and Pretoria, he makes a triumphant return to the north, showcasing his dinner show, “Never-To-Be-Forgotten”. The restaurant aims to make the food come to life and show patrons a 3D projection of the world’s smallest chef. “How to Become the World’s Greatest Chef,” the newest and greatest 3D/4K version, made its premiere on Friday, October 27, 2023, and has been extended through December 31.

With the world’s tiniest chef sharing what it takes to become a big star, it promises to reveal secrets. From the comfort of their seats, diners can be transported to various eras and locations with the help of tabletop projection, props, music and décor that change instantly. Guests are set to have a delectable six-course dinner designed to mirror the show’s tabletop projected entertainment.

54 On Bath’s executive chef, Donaldson Madubela, and his magical team, led by Le Petit Chef, are ready to delight diners, no matter what allergy or dietary restrictions you have. Le Petit Chef says: “I am the world’s greatest gastronomic sensation, and it is time to share my wisdom with the masses. “’How to Become the World’s Greatest Chef’” begins with a plunge into the historical roots of staple ingredients, transporting diners back to the Aztec empire, including some surprising twists.

“After the first course, we embrace our inner art critics, examining the intersection of visual and culinary art as Le Petit Chef explains how his favourite artists informed his plating precision. “Once the curtain call sounds, diners get to show off their newly acquired skills by attempting to grab the coveted title of ‘World’s Greatest Chef’ for themselves.” Paul Rouessart, the founder and CEO of Dinner Time Stories SA, said: “This show turns an ordinary plate into a world stage for the greatest show, teaching you how to become the world’s greatest chef.