Johannesburg - YFM has announced that it has fired former senior content producer Camagwini Mavovana for posting racially discriminatory comments about white people on social media.

Mavovana had been suspended by the youth radio station two weeks ago, when it received complaints after the producer posted her tweets on Twitter.

Rapist Nicholas Ninow had just been convicted of rape when the following comment was published:

“Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they’re good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day,” Mavovana had tweeted.

Mavovana appeared to have deleted her Twitter profile on Friday morning.

She was suspended two weeks ago when the radio station learnt of the tweets.

YFM’s managing director Haseena Cassim said the radio station encouraged non-racialism and a united society.

“The station is mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the mindsets of young people and endeavours to create a platform of open, transparent and inclusive conversation.

“As the voice of young people, the station is cognisant of its responsibility to ensure a considered balance between various rights afforded to all South Africans and responsibilities in relation to those rights.

“In as much as we promote and encourage freedom of expression, we cannot ignore that full enjoyment of a right could infringe on other rights,” said Cassim.

Cassim said YFM did not tolerate racist remarks and racism from anyone, and as a result, had elected to terminate its contract with Mavovana.

“There is no excuse for the statement made by Ms Mavovana and the station unequivocally condemns it. The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM.

“Ms Mavovana was immediately suspended following management being made aware of the post. After careful consideration, Ms Mavovana’s contract with YFM has been terminated,” said Cassim.