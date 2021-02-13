You are not alone: for most South Africans, Valentine’s Day gifts not on the cards

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on almost every facet of social interaction and now appears to have also put a spanner in the works of the most romantic day of the year. A new study revealed that the majority of South Africans will not be receiving or giving gifts this Valentines Day. “It’s certainly not that South Africans aren’t romantic,” explained Estelle Nagel, the head of communications at Gumtree, who conducted a survey of the nation’s expected spend this Valentines Day. The classified advertisements and community website explained that prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus, the love economy was on the increase in South Africa. This was reiterated by a study conducted by Mastercard last year which revealed that Valentine’s Day spend was up 11% in 2019.

Their analysis of card transactions, which formed part of the Mastercard Love Index, examined spending habits and trends around Valentine’s Day from more than 53 countries around the world, including South Africa.

The study found that hotel bookings for and around February 14 accounted for 38% of South Africa’s Valentine’s Day spend.

But these unprecedented times have had financial implications and have left many South Africans with little to no cash to splurge on their lovers this Valentine’s Day.

“Budgets are so much tighter in 2021 due to the current tough economic climate,” Nagel said.

As a result, the Gumtree poll revealed that a whopping 69% of South Africans won’t be spending a cent on their crush for Valentine’s Day.

South Africa is not the only country seeing a slow-down on Valentine’s Day spending. In the US, consumers plan to spend $32 (about R475) less than they budgeted last year.

But not all lovers will remain without spoils from their loved ones tomorrow (Sunday), as the Gumtree poll also found that a generous 10% of lovestruck South Africans will spoil the object of their affections to the tune of more than R5 000.

In addition, just over 16% will find up to R1 000 to spend on their partners, while 5% will be splashing out on a gift or experience valued between R1 000 and R5 000.

While finances are in the spotlight this Valentines Day, Nagel believes that South Africans will use tomorrow (Sunday) as an opportunity to express their love in different and unique ways this Valentine’s Day.

“The Beatles were on the money with their song Can’t Buy Me Love, and 2021 is already showing itself to be the year that South Africans can win at demonstrating their love by being imaginative and thoughtful, coming up with creative and inexpensive ways to woo their crushes.”

She does admit that those who are single and are looking to find a romantic connection on Valentine’s Day will also find it harder this year.

“Those who might have otherwise plucked up the courage to invite their Valentine to a party or other themed event don’t have that option in this time of social distancing and a prohibition on social gatherings.”

But Nagel insists that not all the love has to be lost as there are still many ways to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, even during a global health crisis.

She suggested planning a romantic picnic or cooking a home cooked meal, instead of dining out this Valentine's Day.

She believes that this personal effort could go a long way to show love but urged planning in advance and cited getting around the current restrictions on alcohol in the country as an obstacle to plan around.

“Those who intend doing something sweet and personal should plan ahead of time, because they won’t be able to buy bubbles or romantic red wine on the day.”

Meanwhile, those looking to music to wow their significant others can look forward to an exclusive Valentine’s Day performance by Justin Bieber through his TikTok account.

While the concert will go live on the social media platform at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST on Sunday, South Africans can catch the rebroadcast on Monday from 9pm.

During his performance, the “Baby” hitmaker will take to the stage at the Drew House in Los Angeles where he will play his entire album, Journals, for the first time.

Ahead of the Canadian-born pop star’s performance, TikTok is also inviting its community to show love this Valentine’s Day with its #ValentinesDay2021 challenge.

“This challenge is made for everyone; all you have to do is showcase the love you have and your creativity the best way they know how,” TikTok SA said.

“This could be through cute red and pink outfits, cooking delicious meals for your Valentine, by celebrating the day with a little laughter by posting your favourite singles’ memes while others may do some last-minute killer workouts to impress their dates.”

The Saturday Star