You don't want to be me - road from addict to author

JOHANNESBURG - Craig Kenyamba admits he didn’t expect to live past his teenage years. He spent many years living recklessly as a drug and alcohol addict, and criminal. He is surprised that he’s made it to 23. “I thought I would either be six feet under or rotting in a jail cell.” Instead, Kenyemba is revelling in his position as an author. He recently launched his book, Friendly Advice: Aftermath, which is based on his life as a criminal and hardened drug addict.

While it features a fictional character named Neo, the events are all based on Kanyemba’s horrific experiences on the streets of Johannesburg.

“I arrived in Johannesburg in 2015 shortly after finishing my A-levels in Zimbabwe. I had come to live with my mother, who’s been here since 2002. I had no other family in Zimbabwe. My mother was my only support.

“I had ambitions to further my studies, and so, I was excited for what was in store in Johannesburg.”

But, due to his mother’s dire financial situation, Kenyemba, 16 years old at the time, had to give up on his dream of studying further.

Instead, he landed a job as a waiter, earning a measly salary.

“I f*****g hated my job, and I was terribly unhappy. They paid me close to nothing despite working long shifts. This life of poverty had really broken me.”

Kanyemba turned to alcohol and drugs.

“I was depressed. I was drinking copious amounts of alcohol daily, polishing off bottles of whiskey and vodka in a day. There were times when I would walk half-naked through the streets, not knowing how I got there or where I was.”

Once the alcohol wasn’t sufficient, he turned to drugs.

“I had met a couple of guys, and they introduced me to crystal meth and cat. The first time I had experimented with crystal meth was close to Gandhi Square.

“We went into this dingy building and spent the entire night taking drugs. I don’t even recall walking out of that place, but somehow, I woke up in my bed the next day.

“Everybody really loved cat. It was a poor man’s cocaine. It became my choice drug.”

Now, not only did Kanyemba need money to support him and his mother, but he also had to support his newly found drug habit.

“Most of the guys I took drugs with were criminals, and they convinced me to get involved with it. Eventually, I caved when I needed drug money.

“I never thought I would ever go down such a road, but desperate times called for desperate measures.”

Kanyemba began operating as a criminal in the CBD, robbing people of their belongings to feed his habit.

“I would rob people of their cellphones, then go and sell it to somebody else, and then steal the cellphone from the same person I sold it to. It was a quick and easy way to make good money on a day.

“When I had cash, I would meet my supplier and get my fix. That was the only important thing. I didn’t care about anything else.”

Kanyemba says he had become reliant on drugs and alcohol to get through the day.

“Every morning, I would wake up and pee blood. I knew there was something wrong with me, but I was too afraid to go to the doctor. I also had terrible kidney pains, so I assumed that must have come from my heavy drinking.”

It wasn’t until Kanyemba came across the Youth Power Group (YPG) that things started to change.

“I sat down with them, and we exchanged stories. I realised what a bad person I had become and how I had thrown my life away. I took responsibility for my actions. I had always blamed my poverty and a lack of a father for my actions, but it was me that caused the damage.”

After several months with the youth group, he began getting his life back on track.

Kanyemba, who is now in the process of completing a degree in computer sciences at the University of South Africa, says he hopes his book serves as a reminder to youth to make the right decisions in life regardless of the challenges they face.

“There is a story to learn here, a lane to follow,” he says. “

“You don’t want to be me. Making terrible decisions in your life. I’m giving you an alternative to the path I had taken in my life.”

