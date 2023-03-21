'You': Legal expert explains seven laws already broken by Joe Goldberg

Johannesburg - Netflix has now officially released all 10 episodes of season four of You, and fans have been glued to their screens as they watch Joe Goldberg’s move to the UK. This after he faked his own death at the end of the last season, and his obsession with the likes of Candace, Beck and Love which led him to take some questionable decisions in the past few seasons, that could almost certainly see him serve a considerable amount of time behind bars.

With this in mind, the team at BPP University Law School watched the last three seasons and found that there were at least seven times Joe could have found himself in trouble with the law. YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 301 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021 Murder Beginning with the obvious, the most serious crime that we’ve seen Joe commit time and time again in the last few seasons is murder.

Starting with Benji (Beck’s ex-boyfriend) in season one, through to the demise of his wife and murder accomplice Love at the end of the last season, Joe has killed a number of characters over the years. If caught and found guilty, Joe would be handed a life sentence, yet he’s been very careful to leave no evidence behind - from burning down his home to pinning Beck’s murder on her therapist. Theft

Another crime we’ve seen Joe commit on various occasions throughout the last few seasons is theft. Starting with Beck’s phone after saving her from a subway track, we’ve seen Joe slowly steal an abundance of items belonging to the women he becomes obsessed with, along with items from other characters who attempted to get in the way of his relationship with them. The team at BPP University Law School explained that theft in the UK is defined as dishonestly taking someone else's property with the intent to deprive another of it, and can see you slapped with a maximum sentence of several years behind bars if caught.

Stalking and Harassment One of the first times that we saw the beginning of Joe’s obsessive behaviour in You, is when he starts stalking Beck. After successfully stealing her mobile phone without her knowledge, which gives him access to her address, schedule and more, we see him loitering outside her home, spy on every aspect of her life, and follow her in an attempt to win over her affection.

As the seasons progress, stalking and harassment becomes a pattern for Joe with each of the new women he meets. BPP University Law School researchers said that stalking in this manner is an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, and to be prosecuted one needs to be found guilty of causing the victim alarm and distress at least twice, which we know Joe almost certainly had done. Kidnapping and False Imprisonment Another crime we know Joe is almost definitely guilty of is the kidnapping and false imprisonment of his victims.

After a back story explaining the glass cage below the bookstore that Joe works in during season one, he begins frequently using it and even builds a new one in season 3 under Love's bakery. He uses this cage to imprison his victims, before eventually murdering them. Victoria Pedtretti as Love Quinn-Goldberg and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in a scene from season three of ’You’. Picture: Netflix While not everyone kept in the cage met their demise, unlawfully taking someone away without their consent and keeping them imprisoned is against the law, and being found guilty could land you in some serious time behind bars. Impersonation

As well as stealing and stalking, we’ve also seen Joe impersonate the owners of the phones he has stolen on a number of occasions, including the women he becomes obsessed with. While impersonation on its own isn’t technically an offence, it's always almost impossible to do so without breaking other laws. For example, accessing someone's private information in an attempt to impersonate them without their consent is an offence, as each person has the right to privacy, and not have personal details disclosed. Either way, if Joe is found guilty in court for impersonation, breach of privacy can see him slapped with a pretty hefty fine.

Possession of Drugs Throughout You, we see Joe in possession of - and using - drugs frequently. He uses LSD in season 2, and aconite at the end of season 3, to paralyse Love before killing her. Both are banned and illegal substances in the UK. If he is caught in possession of drugs, the punishment would depend on the class of drug found, as well as the amount. For example, possession of a class A substance can carry seven years in prison in the UK, while those in possession of class C drugs (such as cannabis), could be sentenced to as much as two years imprisonment.