Young SA entrepreneurs take a stand against gangs with inspiring clothing brands

Johannesburg - Sonti Alpheus Lebopa is easy to spot in a bustling crowd at Cresta shopping centre in Johannesburg. Dressed in jeans, a funky denim jacket, and a bright red beanie, Lebopa paces up and down his stall, engaging with customers.

The 20-year-old is here to promote his new, unique brand of clothing OMW - Overule Manaba Way, which he launched this month. Lebopa is beaming with pride. He never imagined being able to showcase his clothing at a “fancy” mall like Cresta.

"I could never afford to shop at Cresta, I never ever came here. I was only able to buy from street vendors. I thought that Cresta outclassed me, so to be able to showcase my own brand of clothing here is special,” he says. While many other young South Africans have followed in similar footsteps as Lebopa, designing their very own brand of clothing, there is something unique and special about the clothing on display at his stand. His clothing has not only been designed as a fashion statement, but also takes a stand against violence, bullies and gangs.

Sonti Alpheus Lebopa at his clothing stand at Cresta Mall. Supplied image. Lebopa, who grew up surrounded by gangs and violence in Johannesburg, and at one stage, also joined a gang, has developed his clothing brand to take a stand against the rise in gangsterism, violence and bullying in the country. “My brand was developed to inspire people to overcome obstacles in their lives and to take a stand against bullies and violence. It is my story. I know many South Africans are walking the same road. I want to help them find the path to a better view. “I was raised in a community where children were taught to hate and left to fend for themselves. A place where you were made to feel so small and powerless. Where you doubted yourself and learnt from the adults that you would never amount to anything. You soon didn’t dare to think for yourself. You just shrunk in size and followed the crowd.

“The name of the brand is Overrule Manaba (haters). The gavel represents our ability as individuals to make our judgements about the hate, negativity and abuse we receive and conquer it.” He says he also hopes that his brand makes those who have suffered at the hands of bullies feel empowered. “I want people to embrace the brand and stop letting bullies have a say. When you live the Overrule Manaba Way, you learn not to be afraid or shrink when you are treated like an enemy. Instead, you learn to say thank you to the haters and bullies for the stones they throw at you as you lay them down to forge a pathway to our dreams.”

His stall has on display unique hoodie and sweater sets, beanies, as well as t-shirts and a variety of bucket hats as well as bags for accessories. Cresta has provided Lebopa with the opportunity to showcase his brand of clothing for the entire month of August. “The launch is aimed at getting the brand onto bodies so we can spread the word and take a stand against hate. But most importantly, it is to educate the youth more about their inner greatness and purpose and how to conquer hate.

“A lot of us who were bullied, or faced people bringing us down every day, feel so alone. We are so ashamed. We hide behind others or a mask of being unafraid, don’t want to see people suffer living a lie like I did. I want them to know they have a place with the OMW family. We are making a way for people to rise above hate and become great.” The youngster was afforded the opportunity to become a budding entrepreneur thanks to the non-profit organisation Growing Champions, which assist children who were born in danger. Lebopa, who was born in Limpopo, but moved to Johannesburg as a young boy, was surrounded by gangs and violence as a teen.

Often bullied, Lebopa sought protection from a gang to protect him from bullies. “I had friends who turned against me and threatened to hurt me, which led to me seeking protection at a young age. I joined a gang in Cosmo City. I was breaking down my reputation. “I was caught up in a web of crime and violence. My mother was called into the principal's office at Ferndale High nearly every week. I was in for assault or criminal behaviour. I had become the bully I used to hate. I was trapped.”

He clearly remembers the day he was initiated into a gang, something that haunts him every day. “​You have to prove to the gang leader and members that you are brave, actually cold-blooded. It was a cold night. We went out with the gang members as they were welcoming me and my friend, and my friend had to stab a member from the other gang. “Everything turned bad as they retaliated. It ended in a gang fight where people were literally stabbed to death.”

Photoshoot for the OMW brand. Supplied image. Determined to escape, Lebopa sought help from Growing Champions, who offered him a way out. Ever since then, he has been working hard to become a successful entrepreneur and is using his influence to take a stand against gangs and bullies. Across from Lebopa’s stall is another budding entrepreneur.

Roemello Shembe, a member of Growing Champions too, is here to showcase his brand of clothing, AntiGang. The 21-year-old lives in an area notorious for its gangs , violence and drugs in South Africa, in the community of Eldorado Park, in Johannesburg. Shembe said he developed the clothing brand to take a stand against all forms of violence in the country.

“AntiGang is a brand with a difference,” says Shembe. “It's more like a movement, a lifestyle, a brand that stands against violence of all forms – domestic, sexual and physical and motivates youth to move away from criminal rings and drugs. We are a brand for everyone. A brand of hope. We aren’t condemning people. We are condemning action, actions that hurt our nation. “AntiGang is a new nation of change leaders who want to help rebuild families, communities and individuals, together. It's here to bring change into my community and the rest of South Africa.”

His range includes an everyday range of hoodies, tracksuits, t-shirts and a variety of hats. “The aim of the launch of AntiGang is to invite my local community of Eldorado Park to work together to improve our living conditions and come together. To stand as one against the very things that have hurt us and left our families poor, broken and jobless.” “I want to help them see a different way forward. I want the youth to know that violence isn’t the way to influence the world, and crime isn’t a career – it steals your soul. I want them to one day be proud to be earning an honest living that doesn’t kill others or rob others of their hard-earned things.”

Shembe says he is really thrilled to have his clothing brand displayed at one of Joburg’s most popular malls. “Before this opportunity at Cresta, I was working on the side of the road, selling on the streets, in the rain and dust.” AntiGang clothing brand on display. Supplied image. “I was battling to find people who would take me seriously or care about my vision. Cresta Centre changed this.”

Speaking about what it is like living in one of SA’s most gang-infested neighbourhoods, Shembe isn’t shy to admit that he cried himself to sleep on most nights due to the horrific violence he witnessed each day in Eldorado Park. “I witnessed shootings, stabbings, domestic violence and sexual crimes from my youngest days. I was troubled and cried myself to sleep most times,” he says. “Through my 21 years, I have watched men fall and bleed as they are shot in the passages of our homes. Taken down, suddenly. A target for fun for those who want to kill.

“Killed for revenge between family feuds. Killed because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. It has shaken me to see my friends getting stabbed and running for cover as bullets fly towards me after being robbed.” “I’ve seen women beaten in their homes and on the street, just because a man feels he needs to show the next man that she is his possession or because he had a rough day.” “I've seen bricks thrown at a child for running to his dad and asking for a slice of bread because he hasn't had a meal in two days, and the dad is high on drugs.

Shembe hopes his efforts and efforts by other youth in his community will help stem violence in his community. “Gangsters are not just ruining our society by leaving mothers to bury their sons or to take their daughters to hospital after being raped and beaten. It goes further. “Corruption is growing as criminals can pay their way out of convictions, and worse still, they are being idolised. The youth watch them move above the law, take whatever they want and live life on their own terms, and it seems that they have the best lifestyle. They tempt or intimidate our youth to sign up.”