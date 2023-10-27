Johannesburg - Are you a LEGO mega fan? Now is your chance to win a hamper to the value of around R1 000. The Saturday Star and LEGO are giving two lucky readers a chance to win a LEGO Succulent valued at R999.00 each.

In addition, three lucky readers also stand a chance to win LEGO Wildflower Bouquet valued at R1 099.00 each To enter, simply email "LEGO'' followed by your name, surname and cellphone number to [email protected] Supplied image. The competition will close on October 31, 2023.

Winners will be notified via email. Terms and Conditions apply. Meanwhile, Brickfair, the largest LEGO Expo in Africa, is set to create a new world of wonder. This year’s edition of the event promises to create a world of wonder, transforming Menlyn Park into a LEGO® wonderland of family fun for everyone. Brickfair 2023 stands as Africa's premier LEGOⓇ exhibition, presented in partnership between Menlyn Park and the Menlyn LEGO Certified Store. It boasts a grand showcase of LEGO creations crafted by passionate enthusiasts hailing from the country's top three LEGO User Groups.

This event also offers a unique opportunity to not only admire the incredible LEGO structures but also to connect with the talented individuals who breathe life into these bricks. Supplied image. Furthermore, this year’s expo will be covered by Beyond The Brick TV, the international YouTube sensation dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts which is a Brickfair and Menlyn Park first. This Brickfair is also set to be bigger than previous years - fitting as Menlyn Park is the biggest shopping centre in Africa with a GLA of over 177 000m2 and over 400 stores of retail heaven.

Brickfair 2023 will be introducing a reinvigorated Kids programme which will include a LEGO Play Pit, a LEGO Bowling Alley as well as a LEGO Wall and a giant Noughts-and-Crosses. Supplied image. The event will also host an exciting Robotics installation from the WRO - The World Robot Olympiad, which is a global robotics competition for young people. The World Robot Olympiad competition uses LEGO Mindstorms manufactured by LEGO Education. Brickfair 2023 will kick off on October 28 and run until October 29. The event will take place on the ground floor. Drive in via Garsfontein Road, Park on level 3 of the Yellow parking and enter via Entrance 12 for easy access.