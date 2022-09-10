Youth can now learn about internet safety via WhatsApp, thanks to bots Lesedi and Kitso

Johannesburg - Qhakaza Mohare knows what a thrilling and enchanting place the internet can be. Having been in the digital space for several years, she knows that the internet can be a useful tool for young people.

Story continues below Advertisement

However the COO of Digify Africa isn’t blind to the many dangers the internet poses to the youth, such as cyberbullying, invasion of privacy, identify theft, scams, grooming and pornography. “Internet safety is very important as more people, especially teens, are spending a lot more time online and on social media platforms,” said Mohare. “This has made them more vulnerable to online crimes like scams and cyberbullying which can have devastating impacts. “We believe safer internet use should be a priority at school and at home.”

Digify Africa recently developed WhatsApp learning bots which have been specifically tailored to assist and educate the youth on internet safety And Mohare and her company, Digify Africa, which is a youth-led organisation, are determined to play a role in building safer online communities in South Africa. With that in mind, Digify Africa has taken a significant step in enhancing online safety among youth in South Africa by developing WhatsApp learning bots which have been specifically tailored for internet safety. The youth-led organisation recently announced the launch of two WhatsApp bots, Kitso and Lesedi, which have been designed to educate learners, parents and teachers on the dangers of the internet.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department of Basic Education has already begun using the bots for the teacher assistants cohort. Kitso and Lesedi each serve different functions. Kitso has been designed specifically for educators and covers a range of online safety topics like cyberbullying and understanding your digital footprint.

Story continues below Advertisement

“What teachers learn through Kitso they can transfer to their learners and assist in promoting safer internet use,” said Mohare. Digify Africa COO Qhakaza Mohare. Supplied image. Lesedi, on the other hand, offers fundamental digital skills like how to access services, learning and career opportunities online, amongst others. “Lesedi can help users to better navigate online spaces and leverage economic opportunities.” The service is free of charge and available to all South Africans. All one needs to do is add the bots on WhatsApp, like you would with any other number added on the chat service.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is easy. All you need is a WhatsApp enabled phone and add the bots to your WhatsApp on these numbers, Kitso, 076 593 7151, Lesedi, 076 611 8409 then go to WhatsApp, refresh all the contacts and search for Kitso or Lesedi. Once you find them, type Hi, and the e-learning will begin. “It’s free of charge, and once you are done with the bots you will receive a certificate which you can add to your CV.” Digify Africa recently developed WhatsApp learning bots which have been specifically tailored to assist and educate the youth on internet safety. Supplied image. Mohare said it was important that the company developed these bots to offer free assistance to South Africans.

“Our mission is to bridge the digital gap and support young people across all communities. To achieve this, we have developed WhatsApp learning bots called Kitso and Lesedi that allow anyone anywhere to access quality digital skills content. “The Digibots’ purpose is to facilitate easy access to digital learning so young and old can gain digital skills and literacy skills.” Mohare said the idea for the bots came about when South Africa was hit with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When COVID-19 hit we needed to find a way to continue delivering our training remotely, we found that e- learning still provided a challenge to many who lacked access to learning resources like laptops, and couldn’t afford data. WhatsApp is a great alternative learning tool because it’s easily accessible even in communities with low connectivity; it’s also less data-intensive.” Digify Africa recently developed Whatsapp learning bots which have been specifically tailored to assist and educate the youth on internet safety. Supplied image. The Bots offer a unique way to learn, are interactive, and allow users to learn at their own pace, said Mohare. “What is more, Kitso and Lesedi have unique personalities and offer guidance to users throughout their learning journey.”

The company's aim is not only to teach online safety but to also promote digital literacy in South Africa and the rest of Africa. “We believe that if communities have the tools to navigate the digital world, they can be able to leverage opportunities that enhance their livelihoods.” Mohare said the bots have been developed for any South African looking to enhance their digital skills. “Lesedi targets unemployed youth but can be useful to anyone who wants to acquire digital skills. Kitso is targeted at high school educators.”

Mohare believes there is a huge need for a service such as this and said they were thrilled to have launched the bots. “South Africa has a very wide digital gap and consequently low digital literacy rates and wide skills gap. The content we provide through these bots are much needed by communities; if you look at Kitso, she addresses online dangers like cyberbullying, online scams, misinformation, and fake news ‒ dangers that young people are most vulnerable to.” Once users have completed the bots, they receive a certificate which they can add to their CV’s. Supplied image. “So it’s important that people are not only aware of these dangersm but also armed with information on how to protect themselves.

“Both of the bots offer a range of content that will empower them with essential skills, from learning how to leverage online platforms for opportunities to online safety tools that will help them stay safe online.” To access the services: Add Kitso on: 076 593 7151;