Zoom, booze ban and lending a helping hand: How South Africans are surviving the lockdown

When the clock struck midnight on March 26, 2020, SA entered a new way of life. The world was squarely in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic and life as we knew it, had changed irrevocably. Empty streets, malls and quiet suburbs were the new world order. Bustling cities fell deathly quiet as South Africans tried to make sense of this new world and their place in it. The Saturday Star spoke to ordinary South Africans about how they battled through 2020 and how they survived.

Ashley Green-Thompson – Pretoria/Swaziland

The first inkling of what was to come was from a friend Dr G at the funeral of a mutual friend in early March 2020.

He refused to shake hands with anyone, and instead of the embrace of friends who have not seen each other in years, he was offering sanitiser drops.

And then my wife Wendy made it real. I commute for work between Eswatini (Swaziland), where my family is based, and a flat in Pretoria.

Days before lockdown was announced, Wendy packed her station wagon to the roof and hopped over the border to lockdown at the flat.

I thought she was crazy, but when the borders closed she had ensured we had all we needed from home.

Thus began our lockdown, with wine and whiskey stocks that would be depleted long before the lifting of restrictions, and a few more groceries than usual.

We, like everyone else, didn’t know what was in store.

The states of emergency of the eighties were a faded memory, and besides, these restrictions were voluntarily embraced by us.

So we stayed put in our flat, with our two younger boys. We had internet, so online schooling, work and a bit of social interaction could happen.

Our flat is part of a sports club campus, so we had access to two cricket fields and lovely gardens with abundant bird life.

Suddenly the fields were full of our neighbours – walking and running.

I suspect they shared the idea in my mind that if I was fitter, Covid-19 would not affect me that badly.

And so we walked around the fields in family units, distant from each other but united in our pursuit of health.

Inside the flat, it was amazing to have so much time together.

We had to be creative with simple daily things like cooking and eating.

We started a routine of playing cards after supper each night – a game called ‘sevens’.

The boys honed their nascent cooking skills, and if you forgave the occasional crunchy potato, they showed some serious potential with the pots.

We also bought a puzzle, and tried valiantly to put the 1000 pieces together. Alas, we failed, and the pieces now rest undisturbed at the back of a storage cupboard.

The early days were quite a positive experience, but as the pandemic grew and the numbers rose, I felt the anxiety of how I would respond to this virus.

Around fifty and relatively fit, I believed the chatter that put me in a lower risk category.

Wendy was the first to get it when she went home to KZN to check on her elderly mum.

While she had symptoms, she came through isolation quite well.

She avoided transmitting the virus to her mum or us at the flat, and proved that the prevention protocols, if properly observed, work. Distance, mask up, sanitise.

Four months later, I got my positive PCR test result on Christmas Eve.

I felt fine, until the new year when my doctor admitted me to hospital, with 60% of my lungs affected by Covid.

It was scary. The virus is nefarious, and there is no telling how it will hit you.

I’m hoping that in future, we light fewer candles.

Shane Rule - Johannesburg

Lockdown? We, as South Africans have never really heard nor experienced such.

What was the next step after the announcement?

Rush to the store to buy essentials?

Not knowing cigarettes were going to be banned after I only bought 3 packets before the announcement.

The thought of "lockdown" for a certain period was a scary thought.

What to do with oneself or even if you live with family? After 8pm the first night, the CBD was quiet.

Strange not to hear cars or people. For the first time, police, metro police, and the army worked together.

Patrolling the streets of Joburg – that never happened before.

Walking through the city, procuring a mask, was totally new.

The mask market boomed. But after all, we got used to wearing masks, standing in queues at Pick nPay or other stores to enter. Sanitizing hands became mandatory.

That became such a norm.

Dr Neelan Govender – Johannesburg

The reality hit home months after regulations enforced isolation amongst citizens.

Initially, there was a feeling of perplexity – is this real?

Several documented accounts attested to citizen’s conspiratorial disbelief about how quickly our little Mzansi world exponentially morphed.

However, that sense of confusion worryingly-so, paved the path for several socially-deviant behaviours.

Within the household, a new quandary arose for members who lived together.

The normalised forced expectation of departing to school, work, offices etc gave familial bonds time to recuperate from their idiosyncratic annoyances which accompany living together in the same space.

Parents, children, partners and roommates alike sighed a breath of relief as they hurtled-off leaving behind the tensions of their relationships.

Ironically, Covid snatched that very breath of air forcing people to remain socially distant, yet house-hold ‘in-your face’.

The twenty-four seven, seven-days a week of being around the same people allowed for suffocation to creep into households where people realised ‘because I love, right now I really don’t like you’.

Brett Herron - Cape Town

The last year has been a very long time.

Going into a hard lockdown, having it extended, then easing out as we went through the various alert levels only to go forced back into a semi-hard lockdown at the end of last year came with some highs and lows.

Among the “highs” was being able to spend more time at home with my partner and my dogs.

My dogs have spent most of their time with my partner, whose job has a much more structured start and end time than my politics day which has no real boundaries, and my dogs and I bonded again.

When the lockdown was first announced we were told it was for three weeks.

It was a massive adjustment not to be dashing up and out in the morning to get a “normal” day started but my partner and I tried to embrace being in our home with our three dogs, all day every day and we had arranged fun lunches and dinners for ourselves and with friends – virtually.

Like many people we found the APP “HouseParty” and connected with friends and family across the city, country and around the world.

We joined online quizzes – hosted as fundraising events for the Community Action Groups that sprung up across Cape Town.

The silence of the city was the most astonishing thing – there was no traffic noise and there were no airplanes flying over the Cape Flats.

That first six weeks was also difficult and on May 1 we joined just about everyone in our neighbourhood who took up exercise on the day we were let out! We took our dogs for a walk in the neighbourhood on the day exercise outside the house was permitted.

I used some of the initial lockdown time to complete my last assignment for my Master of Science in Cities degree and did a short online economic development course with Oxford.

Our legislature staff quickly got us organised for online meetings and we were back in committees and sittings of the Western Cape Legislature connecting virtually.

When we launched GOOD in December 2018 we decided to embrace technology and the digital world – so we had signed up for ZOOM and used it for all our meetings.

By the time most people discovered ZOOM even existed we were already pretty much experts.

Some of the minor frustrations included not being able to go to the gym and to my weekly pilates classes.

But I soon found an online pilates coach and got into a home exercise routine.

The year also had its lows. The loss of income, loss of jobs, loss of trading opportunities in impoverished communities was evident when I used my parliamentary essential services permit to deliver vegetables that were going to go to waste from the Oranjezicht Organic Market to families in need in Khayelitsha.

I saw straight away that hunger and access to food was going to be devastating.

There were incredibly long queues around the blocks of people waiting to get into a township supermarket and the option of purchasing small quantities, and sometimes on credit, from your local trader was no longer an option.

What I saw in Khayelitsha was astonishing.

The access to food is severely constrained.

I did some research to understand what was going on and found a study that showed that the distribution of supermarkets in Cape Town is highly unequal and that supermarkets in low-income areas stock less healthy foods than those in more affluent areas.

The study found that residents in more affluent communities had 8 times as many supermarkets per household than residents in low income communities.

I could see that a humanitarian crisis was facing us.

It was outrageous then that access to food relief was politicised, including by councillors in the City of Cape Town, and I played a recording for the Western Cape ad hoc committee of a voice note I received of a woman crying that she was told she could not get onto a food relief list because she was “not DA”.

This was the most disgusting behaviour and one of the lowest points for me.

Another low point was popping in, unannounced, at the City of Cape Town’s Strandfontein Homeless Camp on the first day it was receiving rounded up and bussed in homeless people.

The homeless people I engaged with begged me to help them get out.

It was quite obviously a human rights violation.

The mayor of Cape Town had abused the lockdown regulations to implement a cruel attempt to clean up the streets of the central city by removing homeless people by force.

This was not dissimilar to what he did in 2010 prior to the World Cup when he was mayor then.

Cape Town was also scarred by an ugly incident involving a group of residents who were opposed to a couple who were feeding homeless people from their car.

The aggression towards the couple, and those of us who defended them, became threatening and I laid a charge at the Sea Point police station.

A few days later the couple’s car was bombed in the early hours of the morning.

An act of urban terrorism seemingly perpetuated by affluent suburban residents who could not find a humanitarian bone in their body.

That was shocking, sad and deeply disturbing.

The closure of restaurants upset our routine.

My partner and I were regular restaurant diners – friends often asked if we ever used our kitchen.

But then I cooked a meal myself for the first time in about 10 years.

It was fun to have the time to cook and to cook a meal again… but not that much fun that I rushed to do it again.

We had a well stocked wine rack before the hard lock down and fortunately never ran out of wine at home!

In general, we accommodated and accepted the lockdown regulations in all their forms – some may not have made total sense to us – but we wanted the virus to be defeated and we were willing to make those sacrifices to enable that to happen.

It was frustrating to hear people arguing about not being able to buy “open toe shoes” or “cooked chicken”.

While these rules seemed silly there was an argument for them – to reduce the number of people going out to do “essential shopping”.

