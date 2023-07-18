Zuraida Jardine to make her small screen return as the new host of Afternoon Express

JOHANNESBURG - Zuraida Jardine is making her highly-anticipated return to the small screen from Tuesday as the brand-new host of S3’s popular lifestyle show, Afternoon Express. Jardine had stepped back from the limelight to focus on her children and studies in the psychology and wellness space.

But she is ready to join the popular daytime series which offers viewers a blend of lifestyle, entertainment, and informative content. As host, the esteemed media personality is set to bring her unique perspective, charisma, and passion for health and wellness to the program. As a seasoned broadcaster, Jardine's illustrious career spans over two decades, and she is known for her warm and engaging on-screen presence.

“I am thrilled to announce my return to television, where I will be joining the esteemed Afternoon Express team from this week,” Jardine said. “My decade-long devotion to studying and practising in the realm of health and wellness has equipped me with profound knowledge in psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies, which I am eager to share with our audience.” She added that she had something fresh to bring to Afternoon Express.

“My unique expertise in wellness affords me a different lens through which to host this new direction of the show and connect with the audience.” On what viewers can expect from her addition to the show, she said that Afternoon Express would address issues around mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing, encouraging viewers to live life to their fullest potential. “The platform will provide all the necessary tools and techniques for a vital, vibrant life. I am ecstatic to be the new voice and face of the show, offering a fresh perspective for audiences across South Africa.

“This exciting chapter of my career promises to breathe new life into the health and wellness dialogue. I look forward to you joining on this enriching journey towards a healthier life.” Sane Zondi, Programme Manager of S3 said that she was thrilled to have Jardine on Afternoon Express. “Personally, I am excited to have Zuraida back on S3 as she is no stranger to some of our loyal viewers,” Zondi said.

“I am more excited to see the content, contribution and wealth she will bring onto the show given her life journey and growth. “Afternoon Express viewers are sure to get a wealth of inspiration and new perspectives on some of the issues we grapple with on a daily basis in this fast evolving world.” Lala Taku, Head of Content for Video Entertainment for SABC is also looking forward to Jardine’s small screen return.