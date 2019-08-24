File image.

The Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill is a new measure that seeks to replace and revitalise the Road Accident Fund, a critically important safety net for South Africans that has been ruthlessly plundered by opportunists, many of them lawyers. The RAF is funded by fuel levies; 29c from every litre of petrol and 30c from every litre of diesel sold yet its net deficit at the end of the 2017/2018 financial year was R26.3billion.

Its liabilities outstripped its assets by R206billion. Reports of its general mismanagement are rife, cases which are clogging court rolls, as much as 80% in Gauteng, take an average of three years to get to court.

Now though government is trying to fix this by introducing a new fund where claims will be capped irrespective of the income lost, while dependent spouses will be limited to 15 years of support for the loss of the breadwinner. There are myriad other concerns, such as the apparently bizarre admission that parties who might have caused the crash are not disbarred from claiming either - even if they were drunk at the time. Now legal experts are warning that even with the caps in place, fuel levies might rise by a further 75% to fund this.

But, notwithstanding these concerns, the Minister of Transport is determined to press ahead - just as the Minister of Health is with the deeply flawed National Health Insurance scheme. With the way South Africans drive on the roads, we desperately need protection - especially since many cannot afford to privately insure themselves against the risk, just as all South Africans deserve access to decent health care, but this new bill is not the answer.

We believe Fikile Mbalula and his advisors must go back to the drawing board - and start by capping legal fees in the new bill rather and bring back the fault principle.

