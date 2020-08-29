All eyes will be on the President Ramaphosa as we enter a new season

By Editorial While winter is still refusing to let go, the signs are all there that spring has arrived. Parts of our colourful land are still gripped by cold and snow, while some remain parched and barren-looking. But look closely and you’ll see some bright, green shoots. Buds and blooms are pushing out from the ground and from trees, shrubs and flowers. The birds have begun singing more animatedly. Finally, in more ways than one, we are emerging out of a long and harsh winter as Covid-19’s grip is loosening.

More and more schoolchildren are back where they are safer and need to be to prepare for the future and challenges that lie ahead.

The economy is reopening in earnest as we move deeper into level 2 of lockdown and emerge from under the dark clouds of fear, despair and “cabin fever”.

The sporting fields are filling up and more and more contenders have picked up where they left off pursuing their dreams of glory.

On cue some welcome green shoots seem also to be pushing out from the dusty bowls of our politics.

But are we ready to grab the opportunities this spring brings?

Are we ready to work to rebuild our economy and all that’s lying in ruin? Are we ready to confront the new, harsh reality in front of us?

Is President Cyril Ramaphosa ready? Will he seize the moment?

To state that the task ahead is daunting would be an understatement of the century. But, as they say, in the midst of crises lies great opportunities.

All eyes will be on the president as we enter a new season in the coming days.

As dark as things seem, the signs that things are changing are there for all committed patriots to see.

We’ve descended so deep into crises politically, economically and many other ways that there remains only one way we can go.

But the time for true leadership is here. It’s been said many times before that Ramaphosa needs to grow a backbone and act boldly, but there hasn’t been a time like this.

The Saturday Star