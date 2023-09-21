Apartheid-era education policies: A legacy of struggle and progress for women educators

The apartheid era in South Africa is remembered for its systematic discrimination in the realm of education. This dark chapter in history left an enduring impact on women educators, whose lives were significantly affected by oppressive policies. Examining the historical perspective of apartheid-era education policies, particularly the “marriage bar”, reveals not only a legacy of discrimination but also the resilience of a nation in the face of adversity. However, history is not static, and societies can evolve. During apartheid, education was yet another tool of segregation, and women educators found themselves caught in a web of racial and gender disparities. The “marriage bar”, enforced from the 1920s to the early 1980s, stands out as a stark example. Notably, the “marriage bar” was not confined to one racial group; it affected women educators across racial classifications. While it began to shift for white and Indian women educators in the late 20th century, African and coloured women educators had to wait until 1980 to secure permanency after marriage. The impact was devastating, limiting countless women's career opportunities and economic independence. This racial bias deepened the already stark inequalities in South African society, perpetuating the injustices of apartheid.

These women were relegated to teaching at the primary school level, predominantly in rural areas and farm schools. Farm schools, serving black children on white-owned farms, were characterised by challenging conditions. The conditions were far from conducive for both educators and students. These schools were governed not only by the Department of Education but also by white farm owners who had significant influence, including the power to dismiss teachers. A staggering statistic cited by Pam Christie and Margaret Gaganakis reveals that farm schools constituted 73 percent of all Department of Education and Training (DET) schools. File image. Adding to the adversity, women educators were primarily prepared to teach at the primary school level, even as the education landscape evolved post-1953. Their training often fell short, limiting their capacity to provide quality education in an environment where the teacher-pupil ratio was alarmingly high, with one teacher for every 55 pupils in farm schools. The consequences of this inadequate training were significant, as it hindered these educators from fulfilling their professional potential and delivering effective instruction to their students. Moreover, it underscores the systemic injustices embedded within the apartheid education system, which prioritised the perpetuation of inequality over the development of skilled educators.

The “marriage bar” was just one facet of the oppression of African women educators who faced further restrictions including a ban on having children out of wedlock. Those who became pregnant were often forced to resign, pushing them to delay starting families out of fear of job loss or separation from their loved ones. Some desperate educators even resorted to dangerous backstreet abortions to maintain their employment, tragically leading to fatalities in some instances. The combination of inadequate training, prohibitive policies, and discriminatory practices put these educators in an untenable position. Their agency was severely constrained by an oppressive regime that dictated their lives, compelling them to make heartbreaking decisions just to maintain their employment. The findings of the “Healing Memories of the Past” study, drawn from a sample of 47 retired African women educators and their children in the Eastern Cape Province, unveil the heartbreaking reality of their lives. All participants mentioned the marriage bar and many spoke about being forced into temporary teaching positions at farm schools. The policy restrictions constrained their personal lives and denied them the opportunity for professional advancement. Nevertheless, history remains dynamic, and societies have the capacity for transformation. In the late 1980s, as international pressure and internal resistance against apartheid grew, South Africa began to dismantle its discriminatory policies. The gradual repeal of the marriage bar was a significant milestone. It marked a shift away from the oppressive ideologies of apartheid towards a more inclusive, democratic future. Fast forward to 2023, and we see how these policy changes continue to shape South Africa’s trajectory. South Africa’s commitment to addressing the historical injustices of apartheid remains steadfast, with efforts to rectify past wrongs and create a more equitable society.

Recent events in the country illustrate the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. Indeed, recent events serve as a testament to South Africa’s ongoing journey towards a more just and equitable society, where the legacy of apartheid is being replaced by a brighter future built on the principles of inclusivity and social justice. Based on payroll data from June 2018, it was reported by Africa Check that the government employed a total of 387,328 teachers and principals. Among these, women constituted 37.3% of female principals, and interestingly, the female representation of state-paid teachers is even higher at 72.5% than those of male teachers who only make up 27.5%. The gender disparities within the education sector merit in-depth examination. These figures highlight how gender dynamics in South Africa’s education system have evolved, marking a departure from the historical gender inequalities that endured across various aspects of society, especially during the apartheid era. Further developments in 2023, such as increased investment in education programs to empower marginalised communities, and the promotion of gender equality, are reflective of a nation dedicated to healing its wounds and forging a brighter future. African women educators are playing a pivotal role in this transformation, breaking down barriers and contributing to a more inclusive education system.

In a nutshell, the historical perspective on apartheid-era education policies and their impact on African women educators is a stark reminder of the systemic discrimination and suffering that persisted in South Africa’s not-so-distant past. The marriage bar, a policy that denied married women educators permanent employment, was an egregious manifestation of this injustice, affecting women across racial lines. The slow evolution of this policy, with coloured women educators being the last to gain permanency after marriage in 1984, mirrors the broader shifts in South African society and governance. Recent events and statistics in South Africa underscore the importance of recognising this history and its lingering effects. While the nation has made significant strides towards equality, the legacy of apartheid continues to shape socio-economic disparities and educational challenges. As we acknowledge this history, we must remain committed to addressing its enduring consequences, ensuring a more just and equitable future for all South Africans. As we reflect on this history, we must honour the resilience and strength of the women who endured discrimination and hardship in both their personal and professional lives. Their stories remind us of the importance of continuing to uncover, acknowledge, document, and share past injustices, advocating for change. In doing so, we ensure that these narratives exist within the broader tapestry of South African history, offering valuable lessons for future generations.