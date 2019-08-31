AN ARTWORK that depicts the old and new South African flags was removed from Durban’s Botanic Gardens after an order by parks, recreation and culture head Thembinkosi Ngcobo. Motshwari Mofokeng and Gcina Ndwalane African News Agency (ANA)

I WAS looking through a box of bric-a-brac last weekend, when I chanced upon an old name tag. My breath caught for a moment. At the end of it stood the old, apartheid, South African flag. It was mine, from 30 years ago. It would have gone on my army tunic, except in those days we weren’t wearing tunics much.

Alongside it, in the box, were an assortment of other badges, most dating from before 1994 and collected when I was a young reporter, covering the kaleidoscope that was South Africa’s transition.

There’s an ANC lapel badge, an SACP star pin, an SACP lapel badge, an AWB lapel badge, with its triple 7 swastika - and then there are a whole bunch of new South African flags crossed with other flags, normally handed out by embassies when you attend their national days.

Last Wednesday, in a widely lauded judgment, Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo ruled that the public display of the old flag was tantamount to hate speech, specifically because those who did so, did it with the aim to insult and express white supremacy.

He’s right. Every time I’ve seen it being brandished at Springbok rugby tests or in political protests involving white people, that’s exactly what I’ve thought the intention was. It’s ironic, because when the flag was designed and put into use in 1928, its purpose was much the same as our now beloved 1994 Y-front flag - to act as a unifier.

It didn’t totally succeed. When the Union Defence Force, the precursor to the SA Defence Force, deployed in World War II to fight the Nazis, soldiers had to swear an oath to serve overseas, marked by the red bands they wore on their epaulettes and the red felt backing on some of their cap badges.

This marked them out for derision - and often physical violence from other white South Africans opposed to South Africa fighting with the Allies rather than with the Nazis.

Later, the SA Air Force would acquit itself with great honour in Korea, as part of the first UN intervention, also under the same unity flag.

Today, it’s hate-speech and rightfully so, because the original intent has long been occluded by the symbolism of apartheid, which was instituted in 1948 ,and then the same flag’s adoption by die-hard racists after '94.

What of the other symbols in my box? The brandy and Coke brigade of the AWB is long gone, the SACP a shadow of what it was before '94, the ANC a far cry from the movement of titans like Mandela, Sisulu and Tambo. How will history remember it in 2044 - 25 years from now? Will that logo have become as deeply offensive too?

Only one badge in the box remains the same: the bashed plastic lapel badge, the size of today’s R5 coin, of two doves, one light blue and the other white, that was mass-produced in those heady days to try to remind people to stop killing each other.

It’s as valid today as it was then - and that’s the saddest of all.

Ritchie is a journalist and former newspaper editor.

The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of Independent Media.