Black Lives Matter is very real and it shouldn’t even be up for debate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Much has been said about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the prism it creates for us to reflect on our own lives in here in South Africa - a country with a brutal past infused by heartless racism. Cricket South Africa has been one of the key flashpoints following Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar’s arrogant condemnation of Lungi Ngidi last week, which in turn, sparked a flurry of solidarity among scores of former and current Proteas of colour, later joined by many black Springboks, past and present. In all of this, the presence of white voices has been notable by silence, broken only by Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who have made authentic, heartfelt statements of solidarity with their teammates - and indeed the majority of this country - over BLM. It is too easy for tempers to be raised and for issues to become polarised by fear - and shame. The entire debate has been in real danger of being overshadowed by both until Makhaya Ntini’s gracious and heartbreaking testimony yesterday of the true impact of racism.

One of South Africa’s finest cricketers and one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Ntini’s place in the team was only due to his natural talent and his ferocious determination.

And yet, despite (in his words) wearing the same clothes, singing the same anthem, and playing on the same field, he was lonely - no one would sit with him at meal time, no one would invite him out after practice when the players had free time.

He coped by running to the games, rather than taking the team bus and running back after a day in the field.

This cannot go on.

As Du Plessis said yesterday: “No lives matter, until Black Lives Matter”.

It shouldn’t even be up for debate.

The Saturday Star