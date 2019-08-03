Metro police and foreign nationals on Jeppe and Delvers streets as mayor Herman Mashaba arrived at the scene where South African Police Service officers were attacked by foreigners allegedly selling counterfeit goods in the Johannesburg CBD. File photo: ANA/Nhlanhla

SOUTH Africa teetered perilously close to the edge this week as public protests rent the calm of at least two major metropoles, Johannesburg and Tshwane, and dissatisfied residents took to the streets of Newcastle and Ncwadi, Pietermaritzburg. The protests in Gauteng were particularly ill-tempered, so much so that in Johannesburg an armoured police riot control vehicle was seen retreating in the face of a barrage of masonry ripped from the kerbs and the dragons’ teeth of the public transport lanes, while in Pretoria, bins were upended and tyres set alight.

The protests might have been different - the Johannesburg iteration involved mostly foreign traders, while in Tshwane the protesters were bus drivers who managed to successfully gridlock the capital on two successive days with their own buses - but the tenor was the same.

Many asked where the police were in face of such brazen lawlessness. Those same people would have been beating their chests and berating the police had they actually opened fire, spawning copycat Marikanas.

We should be asking where the leadership was - and their responsibility; Johannesburg’s mayor has a track record of public xenophobia, while Tshwane’s first citizen was simply missing in action. As to the national government, the silence was deafening.

Calling in the army won’t help, the police shooting to kill isn’t a solution, but nor is allowing protesters to behave with impunity, terrorising, looting and vandalising. The only answer is leadership - which we have seen precious little of this week.

Our country is a tinderbox; we are reaping the bitter harvests of state capture, identity politics and dissent; we unravel a little more every day with each new ominous revelation whether the spiralling State-Owned Enterprises debt or the toxic bloom of unemployed.

It’s time our leaders stepped up, because soon the centre will not hold.