As writer and commentator Darrel Bristow-Bovey noted on Monday: “One of the best things about the Boks doing well is thinking about the people who are furious they’re doing well, the people who are emotionally invested in seeing different South Africans failing together, rather than succeeding. I’m glad they’re having a bad week.
“The real question is whether the unhappiest of those people are on the far right or the South African far left. Maybe it’s a draw. Maybe they should all share the same clubhouse, while the rest of us find some joy in this too-frequently vexing world.”
The great Liverpool manager Bill Shankly famously said: “Some people think of football as life or death. I assure you it’s far more important than that.”
For a lot of South Africans, who are neither professional haters nor rabid fans, the Springbok’s World Cup journey has provided a welcome lifeboat from a tsunami of bad news and fuel-fed hatred.