Just do your job, General Masemola: Too many top SA positions are regarded as poisoned chalices

He was one of five in contention in a process that was shrouded in secrecy but, at least, had a panel of experts who knew what they were doing rather than furthering their own political agendas, unlike the recent Judicial Service Commission meeting for the country’s chief justiceship.

There are many top positions in South African society that are regarded as poisoned chalices, but the most senior policing job is perhaps the most toxic of them all. We live in the most unequal country in the world, with record unemployment.

It is a country where crime does pay – if we look at the social media accounts of some of the wealthiest and most powerful people. It is a country where there is little accountability for criminals who do get caught. It is also a country where crime is often the difference between going to bed hungry or not.