Load shedding: Authorities need to take urgent action against criminals stealing solar panels

Johannesburg - There have been ructions and revelations aplenty at beleaguered power utility Eskom this week, leading to the prompt and unceremonious dumping of chief executive Andre de Ruyter during his notice period after his incendiary interview to eNCA.

Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim has been appointed as interim CEO but the government has yet to appoint the Minister of Electricity that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his recent State of the Nation address. Instead the nation seems to have settled into the new normal of load shedding that oscillates between Level 4 and Level 6.

It is easy to become despondent and give up hope. But many South Africans are refusing to do so, instead finding their own solutions to the crisis, like finding the funds to install solar power to literally empower themselves. The problem is that thieves and robbers have started stealing these solar panels.

It is a situation that is beyond ludicrous and deeply worrying. The state is effectively failing these new crime victims twice; first failing to deliver electricity and then failing to protect them when they try to solve the problem themselves.