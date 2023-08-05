Patriarchy and GBV tarnish liberation sacrifices

Dr Ela Gandhi Our national Women’s Day is an annual reminder to us all that we need to take stock about how much we have learnt from our female leaders of the past and what we have achieved in the present. Learning hard lessons from them will be the greatest way to honour them.

We have many women in Parliament, in the Cabinet, in the management of business and academia, and we have laws, regulations and policies in place to continue to grant equality to women. Yet, social and physical conditions for women to be able to exercise their rights are not evident. Gender-based violence has increased. Respect for women is at a low level. Patriarchy is stronger than before. Child and maternal care facilities are neither adequate nor accessible.

The non-racial character of our social and political order is fast disappearing. Our dissatisfaction is expressed in violent indisciplined ways. Efforts at unity are at an al- time low, with the community receding into compartmentalisation. What are we celebrating? On August 9, 1956, 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, carrying petitions signed by 100 000 people to stop the application of pass laws to women. The march was organised by the Federation of South African Women. It comprised all race groups and was led by four women representing the four racial groups in South Africa – Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Sophia Williams and Rahima Moosa. The march was organised despite the fact that a state of emergency was declared in South Africa and there were stringent measures against mass gatherings. Transport was curbed and police presence was increased. Yet, the women overcame all the hurdles and gathered by walking to the Union Buildings in complete silence from various directions in groups of four.

The ANC was impressed by the show of discipline and strength displayed by the women and the non-racial unity portrayed by their actions. They declared August 9 Women’s Day in South Africa. For many years thereafter, the day was observed by the forces of liberation and was nationally and officially declared a historic public holiday in 1994, after the democratic government came into power in South Africa. What can we learn from the historic background? One of the most significant lessons for us today is the fact that although the pass laws applied only to African women, women of all races banded together in solidarity with one another. The display of non-racial unity and solidarity was one of the admirable issues of the historic march. This unity was not created overnight but through the work done by the federation which brought women of all races, faiths and ethnic divisions into one organisation working together to address the needs of all.

A second significant lesson is the courage, resilience and ingenuity that was displayed by the women as they defied the emergency regulations to participate in the march. Pregnant women and those carrying babies came, despite warnings against their participation by their families. To overcome the emergency regulations they came together, from various directions and in little groups of three and four, and stood in silence in front of the Union Buildings. Peaceful yet determined, displaying their united force with dignity and courage. Nothing was broken, no one was injured and there was no noisy bantering. It was impressive! It won the sympathy of the hardest heart. The third significance of the day is the respect that women earned from the broader community by their dignified disciplined manner of gathering, executing their responsibility of delivering the petitions to the authorities, singing in solidarity and dispersing without stampede or indiscipline. It was impressive for such a large group of 20 000 women. Today, we must remember those women and emulate the legacy they have left.