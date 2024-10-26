PoeticLicence: Spaza shops

Not all prisons have bars. Some look like spaza shops, offering credit at the price of ambition. In many townships, survival hinges on the mercy of foreign-owned spaza shops, where residents live on borrowed groceries and transport fares, creating a cycle that traps them in survival mode.

At first glance, these shops appear to be saviours, providing credit when larger retailers turn people away—they serve as crucial survival mechanisms. Pensioners and unemployed residents recognise the familiar pattern: buy now, pay later with next month’s grant or paycheck. But living on borrowed groceries means living in borrowed futures. These shops offer lifelines but also tighten invisible chains, making it increasingly difficult for communities to escape dependency. Every transaction, though wrapped in goodwill, pushes self-sufficiency further out of reach.

Foreign-owned spaza shopkeepers have become the breadwinners of our communities. They pay for new transformers when electricity fails, contribute to community funerals, and even lend money for transport. Such generosity binds communities together but also prevents them from envisioning a life beyond these handouts. While the support is genuine, it simultaneously erodes ambition and independence.

Every act of kindness tightens the grip of dependence disguised as generosity—a reminder that goodwill often comes with invisible strings. Some foreign shopkeepers are also tenants, having built their landlords’ perimeter walls in exchange for rent relief. Over time, survival morphs into stagnation, with dreams postponed indefinitely and ambitions dwindling.