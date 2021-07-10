SA fares well in Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index to prove that, at our best, we’re on top

Johannesburg - Whenever there is an international survey and South Africa is included, we’re normally at the bottom of the pile. We only make it to the top when it’s a survey about bad things: lack of safety, violent crime, corruption.

But this week it emerged that we had moved up from halfway to the top 20% of a very positive survey – generosity and specifically charitable giving. For outsiders it must be an unimaginable irony that a country like ours, with its incredible inequality and centuries of oppression, is also capable of acting in exactly the opposite manner during a global pandemic of all things.

And so it is in the Charities Aid Foundation’s World Giving Index: for the first time since its inception, five major western countries have fallen out of the top 10, while South Africa has moved up on the list of 114 countries from 45 to 21.

We shouldn’t be surprised. South Africans have hearts as big and as wide as their country ‒ and a lot of that generosity came to the fore during the tough lockdowns at the start of Covid-19. We had Siya Kolisi and his wife working tirelessly to bring food parcels to the desperate; the Solidarity Fund which helped pay for vaccines; and, many other community outreaches like the Angel Network and in Durban, the Denis Hurley Centre.