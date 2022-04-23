Season 15 of load shedding in 2022: The actors might have changed but the storyline is getting worse

Johannesburg - If Eskom was a TV series, we would be in Season 15 of load shedding this year. It’s not getting any better. The actors might have changed but the storyline is getting worse. It won’t be long before we’re in the final season, but the ending won’t be happy.

South Africa is an incredibly resilient nation, but there are limits to even this legendary stoicism. We need accountability, we need answers, instead we get the opposite.

The white elephants of Medupi and Kusile, which are already heroically over budget and late, are a case all of their own, but the problem is far deeper than us relying on gargantuan coal fired generators to keep the lights on while poisoning our water and asphyxiating us in the process.

We have immense natural resources. We have private companies and consortia which are very keen to help – but we have a government that says one thing and does exactly the other, making it deliberately difficult for Independent Power Producers and anyone else to shoulder the burden.