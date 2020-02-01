League president Bathabile Dlamini, who isn’t perhaps a natural standard bearer for gender sensitivity, wants rapists jailed, denied parole - and chemically castrated.
She also wants gender studies included in the school curriculum and for judges, police and lawyers dealing with women abuse cases to be able to deal with gender abuse cases.
You can’t argue with any of what she wants; it’s like motherhood and apple pie; men shouldn’t be beating the hell out women, forcing them to have sex or killing them. We all know this. The problem is that it doesn’t seem to matter in this country, we just can’t stop ourselves.
Catching rapists, convicting them, jailing them for life, hanging them in dungeons by their entrails, feeding them a diet of their own ordure or, in the immortal words of one former law enforcement spokesperson, having them repeatedly anally raped by other inmates, all makes for wonderful headlines but overlooks a couple of salient points: only a fraction of rapists are ever arrested, never mind tried and convicted; and the entire process is a double jeopardy for the rape survivor who has to relive the ordeal in an adversarial system set up to shred her testimony.