The mandatory early childhood education plan for SA’s children is good - but will it work?

Johannesburg - Moves are afoot to make it mandatory for all children in South Africa to undergo two years of early childhood development (ECD) before they begin formal schooling in Grade 1 at the age of six.

In principle, it is a move that should be welcomed to ensure that our children are future fit by the time they leave the school system; able not to just survive in the world but to flourish.

Since April this year putting the plan into practice has been the responsibility of the Department of Basic Education. The department has since found a “number of challenges” from underfunding to a lack of infrastructure. One of the ways it can address this is to increase the capacity at primary schools in the form of more classrooms and foundation phase teachers.

It’s something that sounds good on paper. Our basic education system tells a very different story: of 100 pupils that start Grade 1, only 60 will write their matric exams 12 years later. 37 will pass. 12 will go to university. Not all of them will graduate.