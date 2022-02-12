The proof is in the pudding Mr President, and the time for action is now

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth state of the nation address has the opposition DA in raptures, the EFF questioning his dress style, especially his “cheap” suit, and other parties wondering if he just sold the country the same old retreaded promises.

Some analysts are concerned that Ramaphosa is creating a shadow administration within the presidency because his cabinet is either too fractured – or too incompetent – to see his reforms through. There’s a bit of truth in every one of them.

We have heard a lot of the same before, but it is important for the president of the country to acknowledge his own administration and his own party’s role in the current state of our nation. In fact, it’s beyond important, it’s almost unprecedented.

But, at the same time, it’s just as vital to note that Ramaphosa has spent the last two years making an art form of addressing the nation – especially on platforms where there aren’t any questions afterwards – and coming across as reassuring and reasonable.