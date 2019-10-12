The statement was unequivocal and is worth repeating:
“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets. Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people.”
It is a far-ranging act with many potential consequences, one of which, some analysts believe, might be the dislodging of the family from their self-imposed gilded cage in Dubai and forcing them into even deeper exile somewhere else, because of the United Arab Emirates’s relationship with Washington.
It will be interesting too to see if other members of the state capture empire - specifically, the former president’s son Duduzane Zuma - are similarly sanctioned.