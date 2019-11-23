It was, said the nation’s sage Jonathan Jansen, akin to the deckhands’ union fighting for better conditions of service as their members on the Titanic were starting to sink below the icy waters of the Atlantic.
Many have asked if we even need a national carrier, chief among them Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who rightfully asked why we subsidise something that is at best a national vanity project used by MPs, public servants commuting between Cape Town, Gauteng and/or their constituencies and a middle class that has a plethora of other options - which are far cheaper.
The unions wouldn’t see it that way; they’ve been blustering and posturing, but the truth is no one has really given them much of a second thought - because SAA is just not that critical to everyone’s existence, unlike say Eskom or the local water utility - or even wi-fi (which gets affected by long-term load shedding).
Thus far, the government has stood firm; it has to because if it can’t act against a cash-draining state-owned entity that none of us are really invested in, what chance is there when it has to start trimming the fat off the trumpeting elephants in the room?