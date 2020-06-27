We shall overcome this Covid-19 storm, and we will endure

It has become Gauteng’s turn to stand in the eye of the Covid-19 storm. Up until now it has been the Western Cape that has borne the brunt of the pandemic, with the Eastern Cape following closely behind. Now the coronavirus is in the country’s economic heartland. Hospitals in some of the viral hot spots are becoming overwhelmed, with patients being forced to lie on the floor as they receive treatment because there simply are not enough beds. None of this is new. None of this is unexpected.

On the contrary, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been an exemplar of proper crisis communication: he has kept the country in his confidence, he and his advisory committee have continuously painted a picture of what will happen, and they have not been proved wrong once.

Indeed, had it not been for the stringent lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, our situation would have been even more dire, possibly even catastrophic.

We are already seeing the benefits of this tough decision, but it will get worse before it gets better.

The Western Cape will soon peak, Gauteng though has weeks of increasing infection, and death, to endure sadly.

Other provinces will not be left behind because this is the nature of Covid-19 and the reality of us having to manage both lives and livelihoods.

That does not mean the situation is hopeless, we will overcome this, but to do so will mean digging even deeper into our reserves, both emotionally and financially.

We need now, more than ever, to think of those worse off than we are and reach out to them.

We need now, more than ever, to show compassion.

Most of all we need now, more than ever, to wear our masks in public, observe the physical distancing protocols and keep washing our hands.

We will endure.

