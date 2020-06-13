Why we should take a closer look at sanitiser regulation

South Africa is steadily entering the next phase of its management of the Covid-19 pandemic where, in the absence of a recognised vaccine to inoculate the population, the only practical intervention is non-pharmacological.

The only way we have of minimising transmission is to keep our distance from one another, wear masks and scrupulously wash our hands regularly and thoroughly. It’s an incredibly simple yet scientifically proven solution.

The government has also issued a directive for retailers, in particular, to spray customers’ hands with sanitisers as they enter and leave their premises. It’s a very welcome service - on the face of it - because it introduces another layer of public hygiene, theoretically further diminishing the risk of infection. But all of this depends on what is being sprayed.

The directive only calls for an alcohol content of 70% in the hand sanitiser solutions.

Anecdotally, it appears that shopkeepers and managers of premises which the public can access have resorted to a mix of solutions; some conventionally sourced from reputable stockists, others home-made in a bid to contain unforeseen costs.