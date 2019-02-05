Galinda Nelson’s Worcester children shelter was raided by police and social workers last weekend.

The San Souci old girl accused of abusing two teenagers at her Worcester children’s shelter is not a child abuser, says a mother who has two children in her care. This endorsement comes in the wake of the former Pinelands mother of two, Galinda Nelson, 54, appearing in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court this week charged with assaulting two teenagers with a riding crop and chaining one to a bed.

Her appearance follows a police raid of Nelson’s shelter on a farm outside Worcester on Saturday night where 12 children in her care, including her 15-year-old daughter and adopted 13-year-old son, were removed.

Nelson runs the non-profit Cardinal Halyard International and has been caring for Aids orphans and abused and neglected township children for over a decade.

Several sources confirmed that the children in Nelson’s care were sent to her by desperate parents or relatives wanting a better life for their children.

“I was shocked when the police and social workers told me that Gali was abusing a teenager,” said Andiswa, a Kraaifontein mother of two children who have spent years in Nelson’s care.

“I can’t believe it. It is not true.”

Andiswa’s full name is being withheld to protect her children’s identity. She made her comments in a four-minute, heartrending WhatsApp recording in Afrikaans sent exclusively to the Saturday Star’s sister newspaper, the Weekend Argus.

“My two children one was three months when I gave him to Gali. He’s now nine.

“I also sent my other child to Galinda when he was three months and he’s now three. I speak to my children on the phone every day and when I ask they tell me they bly lekka by Galinda.”

Andiswa said: “This is not the first time the social worker is doing this against Gali. The other time they called us and asked my children about how they are treated. The children said Gali treats them well.”

Andiswa added that she was confused by the abuse allegations of the teenager, who she knows well.

“She was 10 when she went to stay with Gali. I know her mother from Dunoon. Her partner moered and abused her and burnt her on the stove. That’s why she sent (the child) to Galinda.

“She’s been with Gali for six years. How can Galinda suddenly abuse her when she grew up with Galinda? I can’t believe it. It is not true. She’s got a boyfriend influencing her.

“My heart is sore and I pray for Galinda that she wins this case,” she said.

Speaking for the first time since her arrest, Nelson exclusively told the Weekend Argus she was heartbroken that her children were removed from her custody.

“I love them as my own flesh and blood!”

She spoke with pride about the children’s achievements.

“Three of the kids came first and second in their grades, two last year and two this year. They are Xhosa/English speakers in an Afrikaans school! The others are following close behind.

“Their grannies are often Afrikaans so that’s what they want. The principal warned not to keep them a day out of school. Now they’ve been many days out of school and will go to a different style of teaching if we don’t do something!

“This is emotionally and academically taxing on the children. All the moms and grandparents are very concerned about the children.”

Nelson said that she was trying to remain strong and was encouraged by the many prayers and messages of support.

But she nearly cracked, she admitted, during her court appearance.

“I saw one of my three year olds going to the bathroom at court was very dark and dejected. They allowed her to come to me and I hugged her long, kissed her and asked her why she looked so down.

She said: “Because you’re not with me. I miss you.”

“I hugged her more and had to be strong for her sake and told her, ‘God is with you. God go with you. I love you!’ And she nodded, then they took her away. Just as Moses went to live in Pharaoh’s courts and yet became a mighty leader of his people Yisrael, so he is with these children. That knowledge results in praise, not fear.”

As she left court Nelson said she heard some of her boys calling out from a passing police car.

“As it drove past they called, ‘Momeeee’ Their little brown faces and hands popped out of the window as if they were trying to come to me. Then they were gone. I just want to hug them!”

Western Cape Department of Social Development spokesperson Cayla Murray confirmed 12 children were removed from Nelson and taken to a place of safety following “allegations of maltreatment and abuse”.

She added a team “consisting of a supervisor, three experienced social workers, three social work graduates and two social auxiliary workers” had been formed.

“The minors have received medical attention, safety parents have been identified and safety packs issued, and there has been a debriefing of the children. Furthermore, a basic assessment was conducted and court reports were completed. Parents were called on available phone numbers and referrals to DSD local offices were completed where the last known address was available and the contact numbers were still active.

“Temporary safe care placement has been secured for all the children.”