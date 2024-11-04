Discover Catrice’s game-changing foundation: 16-hour wear meets skincare benefits

Ready for your new beauty obsession? Launching this month, the NEW Catrice Invisible Cover Foundation available in 40 shades is here to transform your make-up routine with a formula that combines comfort, coverage, and care like never before. If you’re looking for a foundation that delivers flawless results and feels weightless, this is the must-have addition to your beauty routine!

Experience the Magic: Imagine a foundation that delivers a flawless complexion without the weight. The Catrice Invisible Cover Foundation offers a lightweight, creamy texture with 16 hours of comfortable wear and a soft, natural matte finish. It strikes the perfect balance between coverage and comfort, feeling invisible while still providing the coverage you crave. With medium, buildable coverage, you can customise your look effortlessly. From a sheer glow to full glam, depending on your mood or occasion, this product puts the power back in your hands. And thanks to its non-comedogenic and transfer-proof properties, this foundation not only looks amazing but lasts throughout the day without clogging pores or smudging.

Why this Foundation is a Must-Have: But what sets this foundation apart? It’s not just about how it looks, it is about how it makes you feel and how it cares for your skin. The hydrating formula is enriched with powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronic acid (for hydration), vitamin E (for skin protection), aloe vera (for soothing benefits), and squalane (for moisture retention). With this foundation, you’re not just covering imperfections; you’re actively nourishing and protecting your skin, and the result… pure magic! On top of that, the inclusion of soft-focus powders helps to blur imperfections and smooth skin texture, so you always look photo-ready. No filters needed!

Extensive Shade Range: No more guessing games when it comes to finding your perfect match! The Catrice Invisible Cover Foundation comes in 40 inclusive shades, ensuring that there’s a perfect match for every skin tone. From fair to deep, the range offers undertones that will blend beautifully and seamlessly into your skin, giving you that “second skin” feel! Launching at just R139.95, this magical foundation will be available from all your favourite beauty spots, including Amazon, Clicks, Dis-Chem, Edgars, MediRite, Mopani, Pharmacies, SkinMiles, Superbalist, and Takealot.